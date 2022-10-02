Yakama Tribal Council members facing a recall attempt next month over alleged misuse of funds and wrongful firings say there’s more to the story.
They outlined their position on the matter in a tribal council resolution and submitted a vote of no confidence in the tribe’s Code of Ethics board.
The ethics board reviews employee complaints and enforces policy compliance for the tribal government.
The resolution says an investigation found wrongdoings by at least one of the three fired workers that included accessing confidential information without authorization, illegally downloading software, pirated moves and pornography.
Three fired workers at Internet provider Yakama Networks — a subsidiary of Yakama Nation Land Enterprise — alleged that pay increases, bonuses and other perks were unfairly given to managers while more than 20 others faced furloughs or were laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The allegations prompted a recall effort, with a meeting about it scheduled Oct. 12. The recall petition seeks the removal of all 14 tribal council members and two alternates over alleged misappropriation of funds and efforts to shield six council members from suspensions ordered by the tribe’s Code of Ethics Board, according to a report in the Yakama Nation Review.
Tribal leaders didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.
The ethics board suspended six tribal council members who make up the Roads, Irrigation and Land Committee — which oversees Land Enterprise — for not conducting an impartial investigation into the allegations.
Suspended were Raymond Smartlowit, George Selam, Gerald Lewis, George Meninick Sr., Gene Sutterlict Sr. and Dana Miller.
But the resolution defends the suspended council members, saying an investigation was conducted and that its findings were presented to the ethics board.
Clifton Larson Allen, a Yakima accounting firm, conducted the investigation that discovered at least one of the three fired workers had accessed and distributed confidential information of other employees and illegally downloaded pirated movies, software and pornography, according to the resolution published in the Yakama Nation Review on July 21.
The fired workers threatened to further distribute the confidential information of other employees if Land Enterprise’s general manager didn’t give them pay increases, and they recorded the conversation without permission and threatened to distribute it as well, the resolution said.
The investigation also found that the fired employees used Yakama Nation Networks to mine cryptocurrency for their personal gain, and created a space within the network’s computer system, allowing them unauthorized access after they were fired, the resolution said.
The investigation will be forwarded to authorities for possible criminal investigation, the resolution said.
The resolution reinstated the suspended council members, saying they handled the matter appropriately.
A recall petition requires 25 signatures to trigger a meeting. The General Council, which is composed of five elected officials and all voting tribal members, validated 346 signatures seeking a recall.
A quorum of 250 voting tribal members is needed to start the recall meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.