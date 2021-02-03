The new Sarg Hubbard Park playground will officially open Thursday, Yakima Greenway officials said.
The park was closed after a Sept. 7 wildfire damaged the Yakima Greenway Foundation office and destroyed a storage building, along with playground equipment.
Kellie Connaughton, executive director of the Greenway, thanked the community for its support after the fire.
“We’ve had tremendous community support, both in financial support” and in-kind gifts, Connaughton said. “The Greenway continues to work with the city and county on safety and security issues.”
Investigators believed the fire began midway between the Greenway path and the Yakima River, toward the Terrace Heights bridge. It spread due to high winds from the east and dry brush in the area. Gusting winds carried embers into the playground area, and fueled by its cedar chips, flames quickly engulfed the playground equipment.
The fire eventually destroyed more than 30 acres of the Yakima River corridor, according to the Greenway website. That same day, Yakima city firefighters battled a blaze that damaged two buildings on North Sixth Avenue while many others were holding the line on the Evans Canyon Fire. It consumed more than 75,000 acres between Naches and Ellensburg.
Investigators initially estimated loss of the Greenway storage building and playground and damage to the office at $200,000. Connaughton said Wednesday that ended up close to $400,000.
“There were several things that were damaged. The playground was one; the office was one,” she said. “The playground was replaced and the foundation offices are still under discussion ... as to what that building will look like.”
Connaughton has been working in the maintenance shop at Sarg Hubbard, where Greenway offices were temporarily relocated.