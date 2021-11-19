The number of homes sold and the prices they’re selling for continue to increase in Yakima County, according to October real estate statistics released this week.
There were 2,790 home sales between January and October of this year, reported Kristi Wilbert, who tracks Yakima County home sales data through her “Headwaters: The Source” newsletter. That’s a 15.3% increase over the 2,420 homes sold during the same 10 months of 2020.
Rising prices meant a healthy increase in the dollar amount of 2021 sales, according to Wilbert’s data. There were $903,592,142 in home sales for the first 10 months of 2021, compared to $699,340,726 in sales between January and October 2020, a 35% increase.
The average home price has risen to $323,868 over that time frame, compared to a $276,587 average in 2020. That’s a 17.1% increase, Wilbert reported.
In the month of October 2021 itself, 312 homes were reported sold in Yakima County, generating $110,720,895 in sales.
The trend of increasing home sales and prices also is reflected in data from the Lower Valley.
The Lower Yakima Valley Association of Realtors, tracking home sales in Wapato, Toppenish, Zillah and points south in Yakima County, reported 68 homes sold during October 2021, compared to 65 homes sold in September and 48 homes sold in October 2020.
Similar to the Headwaters report, the Lower Yakima Valley association reported an increasing average sale price for homes. The average price was $362,500 in October, compared to a $331,100 average sold price in October 2020 — a 9.5% increase over the past year.
