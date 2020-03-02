A 20-acre slab of Rattlesnake Ridge continues its downward slide near Union Gap, but at a significantly slower rate, officials say.
Monitors on the ridge show the slide is moving at a rate of about 2 to 3 inches a week, said Horace Ward, senior emergency planner with the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management.
“It is continuing to show a slowing trend,” Ward said.
An adjunct geology professor at Washington State University said the slide is likely to grind to a halt long before it ever hits Interstate 82 or the Yakima River.
Stephen Reidel, who teaches at WSU’s Tri-Cities campus, said rocks from the slide falling into the nearby Columbia Asphalt quarry are likely to form a buttress that will stop the slide in its tracks.
“If you just take a look at it, the rocks fall down the hill to the quarry,” Reidel said. “It is as far as it is going.”
State and county officials, as well as scientists, have been monitoring the slide since October 2017, when a crack was first spotted in the ridge near Union Gap.
Initially, geologists believed the slide could pose an immediate danger, and 60 people living at the base of the mountain were evacuated. Some of the residents returned after an assessment firm hired by the state confirmed the landslide was not likely to rapidly slip.
Yakima County commissioners agreed to keep Thorp Road closed on the south side of the ridge due to falling rocks, and the state Department of Transportation positioned cargo containers loaded with concrete road barriers to keep any major landslide from hitting the freeway.
WSDOT and the state Department of Natural Resources continue to monitor the slide with GPS devices and lasers, said DNR spokesman Joe Smillie.
Ward said the latest readings from the sensor network show the slowest point of the 200-foot-deep slide moving at about 0.15 feet per week, or 1.8 inches. The fastest part is moving at roughly
3 inches a week, Ward said.
By comparison, its maximum speed in the period from January to April 2018 was 1.6 feet per week. A year ago, it had slowed to 0.7 feet — 8.4 inches — per week.
The ridge’s basalt is contributing to the slowness of the fall, Reidel said. The heavier volcanic rock creates enough friction against the thin, underlying sedimentary layers to keep it from rapidly sliding.
“If the sedimentary layers (on Rattlesnake Ridge) were any thicker, it might go faster,” said Reidel, who jokingly called the situation “a constipated landslide.”
Smillie said the cause of the landslide still has not been determined.
While it has slowed, Ward acknowledged it remains a concern for some people. He recently fielded a call from someone concerned that rocks from the slide were on Interstate 82, but the “rocks” turned out to be chunks of dirty ice that fell off passing trucks.
Others have also expressed concern about the widening crack. While the crack has widened, Ward said that is a result of the upper portions of the crack eroding and falling inside, rather than the slide actually moving.