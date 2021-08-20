Bob Inouye awoke early Friday morning to see a broad line of fire cresting a hill and beginning the descent toward his home.
He went outside, but he didn’t drive off in the truck he had waiting. Instead, he started up a ring of sprinklers to protect his backyard. A team of firefighters arrived soon after.
“I have a home that is vulnerable to wild forest fires,” Inouye said. “I’ve done what I can to protect it over the years.”
The Schneider Springs Fire sits 18 miles northwest of Naches and has been burning along the Bumping River corridor and toward the community of Nile.
The movement has prompted a series of "go now" evacuation orders along State Route 410 to protect homeowners in the area. Level 2 "get set" orders were issued along Highway 12 on Thursday.
Inouye’s home sits near Rattlesnake Creek and west of Nile Road, on what is currently the eastern edge of the wildfire.
Inouye, a retired volunteer firefighter and former Yakima County Superior Court commissioner, stayed behind despite the “go now” evacuation order issued in his area Thursday.
“I was prepared, with the trailer loaded, the truck turned around, ready to drive off if it got beyond my personal safety level,” Inouye said.
The horses and cats had already been moved out. Only Inouye and one other pet were still at the property Thursday night as the fire approached from Dry Creek.
A fire crew, the Mesa Hotshots from Arizona, arrived after 1 a.m. on Friday morning to stop the nearing flames.
The focus was on strengthening existing defensive lines, said Inouye, who had stayed nearby while the crew strategized.
The firefighters connected cleared bulldozer lines and cleared other areas by hand. The lines connected with Rattlesnake Creek to form a zone that the fire wouldn’t be able to cross.
“It was an amazing experience to even be alongside the hotshots,” Inouye said.
The wildfire crew then started a backfire using drip torches and a flare gun, he said.
“The conditions were perfect and wonderful, a backdraft going up the hill to pull it into the flames that were coming toward us,” Inouye said.
Backfire is set intentionally to burn brush in an approaching fire’s path. On Friday morning, the backfire stopped the progress of the wildfire down the hill toward Inouye’s and neighbor’s homes.
“I’ve been in fires before, but never a backfire like that,” Inouye said. “I’ve never seen that level of skill exercised. I’m really impressed with that Mesa Hotshot crew.”
He described sounds, from the popping noise of the flare to the growing roar as the fire got going.
Trees caught on fire and trunks were torched, he said. There was a rumbling sound.
“The visual is amazing, it’s compelling, it’s tall,” he said. “You’re just so thankful that it has gone back up the hill the way it’s supposed to.”
The hotshot crew saved his home and others, he said.
Inouye made a point to emphasize that people should not stay in an area where officials have made evacuation orders.
“You should leave right away for various reasons,” he said, “for your own safety and so you don’t interfere with operations of people that are trying to control the fire.”
He said he didn’t want people to make the unsafe decision to stay behind. He stayed because he could help inform fire crews on nearby water sources and areas to stage equipment, he said.
“I feel personally like I have enough experience with wildfires that I have some sense of the danger levels that are there,” Inouye said.
While his home survived, the scene on his property Friday morning was mostly white ash and colors washed out by lingering smoke.
“You've got things that somehow survived that give you a bit of brown or green color, but it's mostly burned out, with black stumps and black logs covered with white ash,” he said.
Inouye said an air quality index sensor near his home showed off-the-chart index readings of higher than 500. He said he has six air filters running in his home and he wears a mask while outside.
Fire officials urged residents in Naches and Yakima to be mindful of air quality today.
An air quality alert has been extended to 11 a.m. on Monday in Yakima County because of smoke.
The Schneider Springs Fire was started on Aug. 3 by a lightning strike. It had grown to 64,484 acres by midday Friday. The fire is uncontained.