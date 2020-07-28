QUINCY — Jocelyn García, a high school senior familiar with the harsh working conditions of summer field work, marched alongside 30 other people Monday advocating for more farmworker rights.
Like many other children of farmworkers, Garcia has spent some of her summers working in the fields.
She recalls a particularly hot day. It was about 110 degrees, she said. Normally workers are out of the fields when temperatures hit 108, but not that day.
There was a 15-year-old worker who kept losing consciousness and his nose was bleeding. But the workers weren't allowed to leave, she said as she teared up.
"The only thing we could do was carry him to the shade," Garcia said.
Most farmworkers are overworked, she said, and employers continuously take advantage of undocumented and temporary workers. Those at Monday evening's rally said now, with COVID-19 sweeping through the area, many farmworkers and other laborers are living and working in unsafe conditions.
As the crowd gathered, Eduardo Castañeda Diaz told the crowd about his background as the child of immigrant farmworkers and expressed gratitude toward his mother who was present. Castañeda Diaz is running for state House in District 13 against incumbent Republican Rep. Tom Dent of Moses Lake.
"I'll never forget where I came from," he said. "Those hands fed me as a child."
Marchers began walking from a street corner near city hall as mariachis accompanied playing their instruments. This was the first march in a series of events organized by Castañeda Diaz and Bryan Vazquez.
"Are we gonna let them put profits over people?" Castañeda Diaz shouted over a megaphone as the crowd shouted back a resounding "no."
Cristobal Aviña who held a flag with the United Farm Workers emblem grabbed the megaphone and shared how he was laid off from a tree- fruit orchard because of "talking back to his employers."
Grant County, which includes Quincy and Moses Lake, reports 1,078 people who have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been nine deaths as of July 24.
Similar marches are planned in Ephrata on Tuesday, Mattawa on Wednesday, Moses Lake on Thursday and Ellensburg on Friday.