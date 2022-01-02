Hogback Development Co. has announced via its Facebook page that two new businesses and a hotel will be added this year to the Rainier Square shopping area near 24th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard.
National food chains Crumbl Cookies and Chipotle Mexican Grill will add Yakima locations in the shopping area, the development company confirmed Dec. 15.
Crumbl Cookies was founded in 2017 by cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley in Logan, Utah. The company, which offers fresh-baked cookies in dozens of flavors, has more than 300 locations in 36 states.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, which previously had a Yakima location, was founded in 1993 and now has more than 2,700 U.S. locations. Headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., the restaurants feature made-to-order burritos, tacos and other Mexican food items in a “fast casual” setting.
Both new eateries are expected to open their Yakima locations sometime this spring.
Hogback Development also plans to build a four-story Hilton hotel in Rainier Square, adjacent to its Home 2 Suites location there. A groundbreaking for the new hotel is scheduled this spring.
Formerly a long-vacant Montgomery Ward location, Hogback purchased the 8-acre property at 2410 W. Nob Hill Blvd. in 2016, and previously bought the neighboring Nob Hill Plaza development in 2013. Since then it has redeveloped the 1960s-era shopping center with new retail buildings and brought in numerous national and local tenants.
For more information, visit hogbackdevelop.com.
