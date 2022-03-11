GRANGER — A citizens group that has been demanding changes at a Lower Yakima Valley public radio station has expanded its protests to include the City of Granger and its police department.
The back-and-forth between the protesters and the nonprofit radio station has been heated over the past few months.
The station's attorney sent a letter to the group's leader last month saying his radio show would be taken off the air and he wouldn't be permitted inside the station because of "abusive behavior" and disruptions to staff. The protesters say several volunteers have had their shows taken off the air, and they want the station's leadership to be fired.
KDNA is a Spanish-language public radio station, broadcast at 91.9 FM, established more than 40 years ago to serve agriculture workers and Latinos in the Yakima Valley.
It is housed in the Northwest Communities Education Center, which was acquired in 2011 by Sea Mar, a nonprofit organization aimed at health services, education and housing in the Seattle area.
Complaints
Hector Franco, president and director of the Campaign Reform L&I organization, is among the leaders of the protest group, La Comité Libre Radio KDNA, or the Committee to Free Radio KDNA.
The group is upset that two volunteers, Andrew Gonzalez and Crispin Jaimes, were asked to stop their radio shows after Francisco Ríos, the station’s news director, was named “group lead” of Radio KDNA last year.
Last month, Franco was informed in a letter from Sea Mar attorney Michael Leong that his radio program promoting Campaign Reform L&I would be taken off KDNA and he would no longer be allowed on the Sea Mar Community Health Center property at 121 Sunnyside Ave.
The Feb. 25 letter to Franco states “your abusive behavior has continually escalated with disruptions … and with profanities directed at staff,” and therefore “you shall no longer be permitted to participate in the radio programs of KDNA.”
Franco has argued that KDNA administrators and Rios have aligned with the state of Washington’s Labor and Industry (L&I) department to deny workers’ rights.
Joining the protesters in opposition to the KDNA administration is Saida Rodriguez, an employee listed on the station’s website as “programming/automation and volunteer coordinator.”
The Comité group has held several protests/news conferences and is urging a strike among the station’s union employees, demanding “that the current administration of Gilbert Alaniz, Francisco Rios, Elizabeth Torres and Carolina Montes, be terminated immediately.”
In a March 3 rally outside the station, posted on the Campaign Reform L&I Facebook page, Granger police officers informed Comité members that while they had the right to protest outside, they could not enter the property or use electricity from the radio station.
Response
The group’s demands for changes in the KDNA administration, delivered via a flurry of social media posts and several protests outside the station, have yet to be formally presented to officials with the public media entity.
“They need to put their concerns and their requests in writing, so those concerns can be addressed by the Sea Mar administration,” said Torres, KDNA operations director.
Torres and other radio station officials say they have received nothing in writing from La Comité Libre Radio KDNA.
She and Alaniz, KDNA administrator, said they have been advised by their attorney, Leong, not to publicly discuss the matter or address La Comité’s allegations.
Police, city involvement
As the protests resumed at the station this week, the Comité wrote a March 8 letter to Granger Mayor Jose Trevino and the city council.
This letter refers to the March 3 rally and alleges that Granger police officers denied the group of protesters access “to our public community center for the simple act of demonstrating. This is a violation of our right (to) our freedom of assembly!”
They also requested more information from the police department regarding a Feb. 13 drive-by shooting of KDNA employee Rodriguez’s home, stating the shooting “may have been another tactic to intimidate and stop the demonstrations.”
Granger police Sgt. David Marks told the Herald-Republic on Wednesday that the Feb. 13 incident remains an active investigation, so he could not comment on details of what happened, but said it is not related to the radio station protests.
“I don’t believe (the shooting) is related to what’s happening at the radio station – there is no evidence to link those two together,” Marks said.
La Comité Libre Radio KDNA issued a March 9 press release demanding a response from the Granger City Council on its questions regarding the police department, decrying “the total blackout, as if it never occurred, of the drive-by shooting at the residence of a KDNA employee who submitted a grievance with Teamsters Union 760 regarding retaliation and hostile working conditions.”
(1) comment
Facts of the case, employees have been dismissed or left on their own. volunteers have been dismissed or left on their own. several grievances have been filed with the union. Unequal and favoritisim!
Log in to reply
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.