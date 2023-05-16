More candidates filed for local council and school board seats on Tuesday, with challengers taking on incumbents in some races.

Incumbent Craig A. Hicks will face Jason Raines in the race for Sunnyside City Council's District 7 position. Judi Montes will run against incumbent Juan “Johnny” Isiordia for the fourth position on the Granger City Council and David Matson and Nicolas Gutierrez IV are running for a seat on Union Gap's City Council.

Leo Roy filed for the Yakima Council 1 seat, now held by Eliana Macias. Wapato Mayor Margaret Estrada filed for re-election. She was appointed mayor in 2022.

The primary election is Aug. 1. It will be followed by the general election on Nov. 7.

The filing period is open through Friday afternoon. Here are the candidates who filed by 5 p.m. Tuesday:

Yakima County Superior Court Judge Department 5

Jared Boswell

Yakima County Superior Court Judge Department 7

Sonia Rodriguez True

Yakima City Council, District 1

Leo Roy

Yakima City Council, District 3

Patricia Byers

Yakima City Council, District 5

Rick Glenn

Yakima City Council, District 7

Reedy Berg, Holly Cousens

Grandview mayor

Gloria Mendoza

Grandview City Council, Position 4

Robert G. Ozuna

Grandview City Council, Position 5

Bill Moore

Grandview City Council, Position 6

David S. Diaz

Grandview City Council, Position 7

Laura Flores

Granger mayor

Jose Trevino

Granger City Council, Position 4

Juan “Johnny” Isiordia, Judi Montes

Moxee mayor

LeRoy Lenseigne

Moxee City Council, Position 3

Janet Hutchinson

Moxee City Council, Position 5

Lawrence Frank

Naches mayor

Paul D. Williams

Naches Town Council, Position 5

Suzi Williams

Naches Town Council, Position 4

Robert A. Weekes

Selah mayor

Roger Bell, David Monaghan, Russell Carlson

Selah City Council, Position 4

Clifford B. Peterson

Selah City Council, Position 5

William Longmire

Selah City Council, Position 6

Michael Costello

Sunnyside City Council, District 3

Luis M. Ochoa

Sunnyside City Council, Position 6

Mike Kennard

Sunnyside City Council, Position 7

Jason Raines, Craig A. Hicks

Tieton mayor

Rob Adams

Toppenish City Council, Position 4

George J. Garcia

Union Gap City Council, Position 4

Jack L. Galloway

Union Gap City Council, Position 5

Georgia Reitmire

Union Gap City Council, Position 6

Nicolas Gutierrez IV, Dave Matson

Wapato mayor

Margaret Estrada

Wapato City Council, Position 4

Ken Workman

Wapato City Council, Position 5

Frances M. Ayres

Wapato City Council, Position 7

Caroline Solis

Zillah City Council, Position 3

Douglas S. Stewart

Zillah City Council, Position 4

Janice Gonzales, Korena Scott

Zillah City Council, Position 5

Beth Husted

Yakima school board, Position 3

Norm Walker

Yakima school board, Position 4

Raymond Navarro Jr.

Yakima school board, Position 5

Jennifer Hawks Conright, Martha Rice

Grandview school board, District 1

Andrea Arteaga

Grandview school board, District 3

Chuck Stegeman

Granger school board, District 3

Dalia Chavez-Isiordia

Granger school board, at-large Position 1

Ronald L. Fleming

Highland school board, District 1

Lupita Flores

Mabton school board, District 1

James Adams

Mabton school board, at-large Position 1

Tony Torres

Mt. Adams school board, District 1

Larry J. Garcia

Mt. Adams school board, District 2

Jill Delaney

Mt. Adams school board, District 3

Michelle Bergevin

Mt. Adams school board, District 4

Dolores "Pies" Martinez

Naches Valley school board, District 4

Rachael Byrd, Lee Rottweiler

Selah school board, District 1

Sarah K. Michael

Selah school board, at-large Position 2

Dan Peters, Mary Virginia Schuler

Sunnyside school board, District 5

Stephen Berg

Toppenish school board, District 1

Theresa "Tere" Hernandez

Toppenish school board, District 5

Maryrose Gonzalez, Brett Stauffer

Union Gap school board, District 1

Jen Silver

Wapato school board, District 3

Javier Vela

Wapato school board, District 4

Lorenzo Alvarado

Wapato school board, District 5

John Francisco

West Valley school board, District 1

Marc Anthony Cisneros Cervantes

West Valley school board, District 5

Daryl Bullard, Dave Jaeger

Zillah school board, District 3

Craig Carlisle, Thomas Fender

Zillah school board, District 4

Jeff Brady

Public Hospital District Commission, Position 2

Julie Alvarez

Yakima County Fire District No. 1 Board, Position 1

Sam Glanzer

Yakima County Fire District No. 1 Board, Position 2

Tony Judd

Yakima County Fire District No. 2 Board, Position 1

Brad Helms

Yakima County Fire District No. 3 Board, Position 3

Chad Greenwalt

Yakima County Fire District No. 11 Board, Position 2

Chris Boles

Yakima County Fire District No. 11 Board, Position 3

Ken McAllister

Yakima County Fire District No. 12 Board, Position 1

Jim Borst, Michael (Scott) Murphy, Aaron Cockrum

Yakima County Fire District No. 14 Board, Position 1

Kevin Jorgensen

Yakima County Fire District No. 14 Board, Position 2

Jim Fretwell

Naches Park and Recreation, District 1

Paul Stanton

Naches Park and Recreation, District 2

Donald "Skip" St Martin

Naches Park and Recreation, District 3

Wayne Hawver

Terrace Heights Sewer Commission, Position 1

Craig M. Nance

Jasper Kenzo Sundeen's reporting for the Yakima Herald-Republic is possible with support from Report for America and community members through the Yakima Valley Community Fund. For information on republishing, email news@yakimaherald.com.

Heyo, I’m Jasper. Nice to meet you. I cover a wide variety of news, but I try to focus on the Latino community and the Lower Yakima Valley. I want to sharestories and perspectives from the Yakima Valley. I’m interested in economics, labor, geography and the environment, but the most important issues will always be the ones the community cares about. If you have something worth saying, I’ll listen and try to write it down.  I’m a gosei from Northeast Los Angeles and I got my start as a student journalist and editor covering sports in the Bay Area. I’m a massive soccer fan and I still love to play. I also love water in all its forms, the word copacetic and trying new things. I want to read more, and I like to cook, but I’m not great at either. Have fun out there! 

