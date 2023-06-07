Racecar-driving East Valley High student Kamery Welton is not slowing down

Standing before a 2001 Volkswagen Golf with enough dings in the body that the metal was practically wavy, 17-year-old East Valley High School senior Kamery Welton and her mom debated the logistics of replacing the long-suffering front bumper attached to the teen’s racer.
The afternoon air hung heavy in the garage, and the squeaky overhead fan did little to move it. Pigeons occasionally flitted between rafters. Still, Welton looked comfortable, sporting a hot pink Hermiston Raceway ball cap.
Welton has been around cars since she was about 2 feet tall. For the past three years, she’s competed in race car driving as a hobby, mostly at Hermiston Raceway in Oregon's Umatilla County and the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval.
From a total wreck in her first season to a personal record during her most recent race, a highly determined Welton has taken on the challenges of the sport with help from her mom, friends and other members of her “racing family.”
Off to the races
Single mom and middle school math teacher Ja’Neen Welton started taking her only child to races as soon as she could handle the rumble of the racecars.
I "just kind of grew up there at Yakima Speedway,” Kamery Welton said.
As a child, Kamery Welton was afraid of some of the racers, like lifelong “motorhead” Brad Tidrick. She remembered seeing him as a “tall, scary man,” and she would hide behind her mom.
But the Weltons got to know Tidrick better, as he was their mechanic and a familiar figure at the speedway. And Kamery Welton’s interest in cars eventually overtook her trepidation.
Tidrick took notice of her fascination with the racecars he kept in the back of his shop, Tidrick’s Quality Transmissions in Union Gap. And he knew she would be a force to be reckoned with when a middle-school-aged Kamery Welton came in to change the water pump on her mom’s truck.
“I was so impressed because she was pissed off when I tried to help her,” Tidrick recalled.
When Kamery Welton was 13, Tidrick asked her to serve on his pit crew at a race. Ja’Neen Welton gave her excited daughter the go-ahead and Kamery crewed for about two years after that.
A few years later, Tidrick asked if she’d like to step into the driver’s seat of a Hornet class car he had. In racing, Hornets are compact vehicles with four cylinders. She said yes and has been racing since she was 15.
Lows and highs
Kamery Welton faced a steep learning curve her first season. She started out in a car with a manual transmission, which she did not yet know how to drive. But she got the hang of it.
Small collisions are common on the track. But at the end of her first season, she totaled her car. She and her friends transferred the engine from that car into the body of Francis.
When she gets into a wreck that was her fault, Kamery Welton has a tendency to beat herself up. When someone else hits her, irritation creeps in. Before she steps into the driver’s seat, she battles nerves by counting random objects. Racing is an emotional sport, she said.
Now in her third year as a driver, she’s more comfortable on the track and is more focused on improving her racing and keeping an eye out for rookies. In the future, she’d like to advance to a faster racing class.
“Going into this season I've gotten better as a driver and I've gotten more confident with what I'm doing. And so I'm kind of excited,” she said.
At her most recent race at Hermiston Raceway, she finished sixth in the Hornet class, with her fastest single-lap time ever of 19.3 seconds. During the main event, she managed to position herself right behind one of the fastest drivers in the Hornet class.
“Oh, my God, I’m running with the really fast people,” she said she thought during that lap.
In that moment, Kamery Welton said she finally felt like she had full control of her car, rather than it controlling her. It was something she’d long wanted.
After races, the veteran drivers often give her tips on how to improve even more. The Weltons said most drivers are friendly and try to help each other. Kamery Welton has even had a competitor’s father voluntarily jump in and assist her pit crew with a tire problem. Ja’Neen Welton emphasized the value of her daughter shaking hands with fellow drivers to be a good sport. It makes the racetrack feel like a family.
Kamery Welton has amassed some fans. She’s especially popular with young kids. She gets to know them during “fan fest,” a time before the races where spectators can check out the cars and speak with drivers. She loves meeting fans. It reminds her of her earliest days at the speedway, when she was a little kid fawning over drivers herself.
“It makes me feel like, ‘OK, I am doing something good,’” she said.
Mother and daughter
The Welton women’s love of racing goes back generations. Ja’Neen’s mom used to take her to the speedway when she was a child, just like she took Kamery.
Ja'Neen Welton always supported her daughter’s passion, but it wasn’t easy at first, she said. Race days are long and things can get heated down in the pits. Sometimes the women would snap at each other.
Once, a man started to scold Ja’Neen Welton over this and she put him in his place, telling him he didn’t know them and their dynamic. Kamery Welton said she and her mom had a “come-to-Jesus moment” and are closer now. Recently, Kamery Welton even wore her mom’s red leather prom dress to her senior prom, paired with her signature boots.
The pair hang out at Tidrick’s, fixing up Francis before and after each race. Ja’Neen Welton painted the body of the car, including its orange and pink stripes. The guys at the shop initially thought the color combo sounded ugly, but the Weltons stuck to their guns. After she finished, the guys said it looked good.
“Duh,” Kamery Welton said. She and her mom were not going to make the car look ugly.
During an earlier race this season, a part of Kamery Welton’s front wheel failed and she needed a new part. Ja’Neen Welton looked around Umatilla for the part she needed, but could not find it. When she saw how disappointed her daughter was at the prospect of not racing, she drove all the way up to Pasco to get the part.
Ja’Neen Welton’s phone is filled with photos and videos of her racing and when she speaks, her pride is obvious.
“It’s fun that she has this passion,” Ja’Neen Welton said. “It’s fun watching her grow and that she has something she loves.”
Time to be a teen
This week, Kamery Welton will graduate from East Valley High School. For the past few years, she has managed to balance her racing schedule with school and a social life.
Sometimes her friends call and ask her for advice on fixing their cars. Kamery Welton said she still has a lot to learn about mechanics, so she will usually pass the phone to one of the guys at the auto shop where she hangs out.
She has also befriended many of her fellow drivers. Each spring, when the racing season starts, she is excited to see everyone again.
By the spring of her senior year, she had completed most of her necessary classes. And she preferred to finish assignments during class, rather than after school.
“I try not to have homework,” she said. That gives her more time to focus on racing.
During her junior year, Kamery Welton enrolled in automotive technology classes at YV Tech. This fall, she will start classes at Perry Tech.
Sometimes the guys in her auto class gave her flack about her racing, telling her it’s easy because she’s just driving in circles. Never one to back down from a challenge, be it busted up bumper or a total wreck, Kamery Welton offered a simple proposition that never failed to knock the boys back down to earth.
“Go do it, then.”
