SELAH — Brian Harris is a well-known businessman who has lived here his whole life. He’s also an auctioneer and helps raise funds for community causes.
His latest effort is his most important yet. His daughter, Emily Naomi Harris Escamilla, a 30-year-old mother of two, was strangled by her husband at their home in Selah on the morning of Jan. 24. He later killed himself. Almost since that day, Harris and his wife, Fran, have done everything they can to encourage donations to YWCA Yakima, which supports and shelters victims of domestic violence.
To date they’ve raised almost $100,000.
“It’s a safe haven. It’s a lifesaver,” he said Monday outside Brian Harris Used Cars at 622 S. First St. “We want to save ladies’ lives.”
Harris stood inside a big chain-link dog kennel. He headed into the kennel in front of his business at 8 a.m. Monday, and he’ll be there until 8 a.m. Thursday, spending his nights in a sleeping bag. Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Harris also plans to kiss a pig wearing lipstick.
His quirky fundraising for such a heartbreaking personal quest is getting a lot of attention. By 1:30 p.m. Monday, Harris had already raised more than $11,000. It started with $7,500 pledged on Facebook to get him into the kennel. From there, it expanded to straight donations or photo ops for a donation — $50 for a photo with him wearing a dog collar, $100 with a leash, $200 with a bone in his mouth. And $500 gets all that plus a purple hoodie with the hashtag #livelikeemily.
Several visitors early Monday afternoon wore purple T-shirts and bracelets with those words, which have taken hold in the Yakima Valley as a challenge to raise awareness of domestic violence, which by late January had claimed at least 14 lives in five years in Yakima County.
No one is immune to domestic violence, said Lisa Kapuza, development director for YWCA Yakima. Harris is making it his calling to spread and fund YWCA Yakima’s mission so no other woman or child will become a statistic, she said, and the organization appreciates it.
“All of us at the YWCA are grateful to the Harris family for their ongoing effort to bring attention to domestic violence and inspiring so many people to donate to us,” said Cheri Kilty, executive director.
Third-party fundraisers in Escamilla’s memory have included a special spin class and Healthy Eats’ “Thai one on for Emily” fundraiser, which brought in $2,058. Several #EmilyShuffleChallenge videos have encouraged donations to YWCA Yakima.
“We’d say, ‘Do the Emily Shuffle,’ and she’d do this little dance,” Harris said. “I really miss seeing that.”
Along with cash donations, which Harris puts in a big plastic bucket, some visitors brought him pop and snacks. Passersby honked their support. Harris, joined later by daughter Samantha Escalara, waved in return and thanked everyone for their support.
He greeted a steady stream of adults and children as he stood inside the kennel, wearing one of the purple T-shirts and khaki shorts, a floppy sun hat hanging nearby. The kennel idea came from calling an auction a few years ago. Harris saw a dog kennel and offered to live in it for a bid of $1,500. Someone soon took him up on it.
Humorous and somber memories were shared Monday as Harris and his visitors spoke of the loving mother, daughter, friend and coach they lost.
Paige Teas met Escamilla in first grade. The girls were neighbors and grew up together, participating in basketball, swimming and Campfire Girls. Escamilla’s prowess as a volleyball player became clear in high school, where she was a three-time champion, her father said. Escamilla also coached volleyball for club teams and at Yakima Valley College.
She had been teaching business and accounting at Perry Technical Institute, which established a scholarship in her name.
“I think she would think this is awesome,” Teas said of Harris’ efforts to raise funds and awareness. “This is great. I love that Brian is bringing awareness. I feel like this keeps her name alive, too.”
Teas also knew Escamilla’s husband, Daniel Escamilla, “for a really long time,” she said. The couple were together for 12 years and had a 9-year-old son and a 7-year-old daughter. Brian and Fran Harris are temporary guardians. They didn’t know of any domestic violence issues in the couple’s past, Brian Harris said.
“It’s hard. We loved Daniel like a son,” he said. “We took him in at high school. He’s my grandkids’ dad.”
Kristen Blodgett and her 6-year-old daughter, Mariana, wore matching purple T-shirts Monday. Mariana is friends with Escamilla’s daughter.
“We definitely miss Emily. It’s been a rough (several) months,” she said.
Harris plans more fundraising, including a golf tournament, a concert at Hoops in Yakima and a Girls with Grit event. They’ve been delayed by COVID-19, but planning continues, Harris said.
Perhaps most important, he and his family know of at least 10 women who have stepped away from abusive relationships, he said. That also makes him think of his daughter.
“Emily gave them courage,” he said.