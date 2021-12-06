Amid national reports of coin and quarter shortages, Yakima-area businesses say the problem isn’t bad here — despite a few signs to the contrary posted at cash registers and drive-through windows.
Some businesses are seeing fewer cash transactions in general, and those that typically serve as magnets for quarters — think car washes and laundromats — aren’t reporting any problems.
“We haven’t had shortages of quarters or any other coins,” said Robyn Mendoza, manager of the five Delaney’s Lost Sock laundromats in the Yakima area. “We actually send hundreds of dollars in quarters back to the bank every week.”
At Spanky’s Car Wash at 1609 W. Lincoln Ave. in Yakima, credit or debit cards are accepted for washes and tokens may be purchased for the self-serve vacuum cleaners, said assistant manager Jordan Leuenberger.
“We haven’t seen it,” Leuenberger said of a quarter shortage. “A lot of (customers) pay with cash, but our prices are solid numbers, whole dollar amounts, so they don’t need quarters.”
A change machine is available on site at Spanky’s, near the $1.25 vacuums (which have slots and a sign saying “insert 5 quarters”). There are also vending machines for air fresheners and cleaning products, all of which cost $1 or $2.
For other businesses, coin and even cash shortages have popped up as customers’ shopping habits have been altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In recent weeks, signs have been spotted at the Rite Aid pharmacy in Union Gap, drive-through lanes at Yakima McDonald’s restaurants, and area grocery stores.
Jeff Goodlake, store manager at Rosauers, 410 S. 72nd Ave., said they have posted signs in the past year asking customers to use credit or debit cards if possible.
“We have had to put some signs up … there was a time we were facing a cash shortage, too,” Goodlake said. “I wouldn’t say there’s a coin shortage, but there have been limits on what we can get. We’ll put in a request at the bank for two (boxes of) quarters, or two dimes, and you’re going to get one.”
COVID affects national coin circulation
Federal officials report that the coin and quarter shortage isn’t a supply problem, but rather a circulation problem.
A Seattle Times story on quarter shortages in Western Washington noted that the U.S. Mint produced nearly 24% more coins in 2020 than it did in 2019, and continues to roll them out at “near record levels,” according to Mint officials.
The problem is that shutdowns and other pandemic-related interruptions in the economy kept many of the estimated 55 billion quarters in circulation isolated from the usual flow between customers, cash registers and banks, the Times reported.
Two factors emerged during the pandemic: overall cash purchases in 2020 dropped nearly 27% compared with 2019, while the rate at which coins and bills changed hands fell more than 70%, according to Federal Reserve data.
These issues prompted the Federal Reserve to impose a temporary restriction on coin orders by private banks that remains in effect, The Seattle Times reported. Some banks have restricted their own coin sales, even to big retail customers.
Fewer cash purchases
Quarter and coin shortages aren’t a problem when cashless purchases are available — or in some cases, required.
Arcades and their video games used to be prime collectors of quarters, but that’s no longer true at the Yakima Family Fun Center, in the Meadowbrook Shopping Center at 7200 W. Nob Hill Blvd.
Customers use cash, debit or credit cards to purchase credits on a plastic card, which is used to pay for games.
Meanwhile, the washers, dryers and car wash brushes keep turning around town, and many of those run on quarters.
Unlike the Seattle area, which has seen some laundromats switch to digital payment systems via smart phones and QR codes, Yakima-area laundromats remain cash only, at least for self-serve machines.
Across the parking lot from Yakima Family Fun Center, the West Valley Dry Cleaning and Coin Laundromat charges $3.50 for washing machine loads (“insert 14 coins into the slide” it reads above a seven-slot payment device) and 25 cents to operate the dryers. A change machine is available to transform $1, $5, $10 and $20 bills into quarters, although a sign warns, “This change machine is for laundromat customers only.”
A similar sign is posted above the change machine at the North First Street location of Delaney’s Lost Sock, where assistant manager Tyler Garcia was folding laundry on Tuesday morning.
“The only time we run out (of quarters) is when people who aren’t customers here come in and use the change machines. Other than that, it’s not an issue,” Garcia said.
“We don’t ever have to buy quarters,” he added. “With the machines, it kind of balances out … you have customers who bring in their quarters, and those go into the (change) machines for people who bring in dollars.”
One downtown Yakima business that’s never short on coins is Ron’s Coins and Collectibles, where owner Joe Mann either knows or can look up low mintage years for quarters (“a recent one was 1982,” he noted).
Mann has noticed signs stating there is a coin shortage at fast-food restaurants and other establishments, and he’s heard of coin circulation problems from local landlords, too, as renters use quarters for laundry machines in their apartment complexes.
He attributes it to Federal Reserve processing issues, changing customer habits and business closures which have occurred since COVID burst on the scene almost two years ago.
“There have been coin shortages before, but not to the extent that it is now. There’s been some strange things with coins due to the pandemic,” Mann said. “From a business standpoint, we haven’t had a problem with providing change for customers … but then again, I’m surrounded by coins in here.”
