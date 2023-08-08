Joel Freudenthal has spent the past 22 years keeping an eye on Yakima County’s vital resources: the Yakima and Naches rivers.

He began as a fish and wildlife biologist for Yakima County in July 2001, a role he previously held for a decade in Clallam County.

Freudenthal eventually became Yakima County’s water resource strategic manager. He’s helped spearhead several projects aimed at improving river flows, habitat and safety around those waterways. Probably his biggest single effort has been a levy setback project known as the Gap-to-Gap project that aims to allow the Yakima River to return to more natural flows, reducing wear and tear on levees, dikes and bridges spanning from U.S. Highway 12 to Union Gap.

He’s also been involved in flood and landslide response, and helped with cleaning up homeless encampments along the rivers.

Freudenthal, a University of Idaho graduate, retired Friday. But not before sitting down with the Yakima Herald-Republic for a Q&A. Here’s what he had to say:

How did you get into this line of work?

I really liked the watershed stuff in college. And after I got out of college, I realized water in the West is a big deal and I’ve always just been fascinated about it. What happens at one place affects other places downstream.

What inspires you?

I’m fascinated by water, how it moves across the landscape, and that’s really how I spend most of my time: looking at the landscape and how it relates to water.

What’s most important about your job?

To me, the river -- and I say this all the time -- is the most important piece of infrastructure in the Valley. Every other piece of infrastructure in the Valley was constructed relative to the river because of that. So when the river gets out of balance, that affects every other piece of infrastructure in the Valley (and) the economy as a whole. So, trying to keep that system in balance relative to the way it was, relative to all the infrastructure that’s been built. That’s the most important thing.

What should the public know about your job?

I’m watching for things that are out of balance over the long term. Every once in a while, you get a flood event, a landslide event that happens. What I’ve had to do or what people have entrusted me to do is to respond to those events in the context of everything else that’s going on in this basin.

What have you learned throughout your career?

I’ve learned a lot from engineers about what’s been built and about what the assumptions behind those things are and how does that play out over time. I have more of a natural history base of how things work, even more so than when I got here rather than kind of an engineering view of things.

What did you like most about your job?

Just making things better. I’m wandering around on the landscape seeing these things getting worse and then when the next flood happens or the next landslide happens or the next fire happens, or any of those things, I have to respond to those and do the best I can. A lot of my best work has actually been in those events. You can respond to those events and make things better. That’s the most enjoyable thing.

At the next flood, when you know you’ve completed a project, that feeling that things are getting better -- the risk is going down with each flood, habitat-wise, process-wise, reliability-wise, predicted outcome-wise. That’s most gratifying.

What did you least like about your job?

That’s what I least like, taking the bullets for saying: This is going to break; this is unsustainable. People don’t like that. ‘We don’t look at it that way. That’s now how we manage this. That’s not standard engineering practices.’ So, there’s lots of battles to get this done, there’s a lot of bullets you take in the abstract sense.

What was your biggest accomplishment?

The Gap-to-Gap project, which no one has really seen yet -- they’ve seen pieces of it. Over the next three or four years, I think we’ve got all the money now, to really transform the Yakima River in the city of Yakima and in Union Gap and in the Gap-to-Gap region. And that’s going to make things work a lot better here all the way around and everything will be a lot safer and much, much better habitat all the way around.

Will you miss it?

I’m kind of burnt out on it. I’m not really surprised by too much anymore. So just kind of moving and starting over somewhere else and just kind of exploring I think will be refreshing. Will I miss it? Yes.

What will you do next?

There are some other things nationally that I’d like to do. So I am going to try to work at that scale. My wife (Debra) is from Illinois so we're going to relocate there sometime. That’s not a bad place to do that. Start over, and work nationally.