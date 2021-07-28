Yakima is considered a county with a high level of COVID-19 transmission by the Centers for Disease Control, and the Yakima Health District recommends that everyone wear masks in public settings indoors.
As the delta variant of COVID-19 spreads through Yakima County and throughout the country, there's been new guidance at local, state and federal level.
Here’s what you need to know:
Should people in Yakima County be wearing masks in public places indoors?
Yes. The Yakima Health District recommended Wednesday that people wear masks in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Yakima County has having a high level of transmission based on the percent of positive tests from July 20-26. On Tuesday, the CDC recommended that all individuals in areas where the virus is surging wear masks in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status, which Gov. Jay Inslee echoed Wednesday.
The guidance comes as the delta variant of COVID-19 has begun to spread quickly across the country. Yakima County, for example, has seen a sharp rise in cases and hospitalizations recently.
”Of the new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Yakima County, more than 96% are from people who are unvaccinated. This shows us that the COVID-19 vaccines are effective,” Yakima Health District spokeswoman Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez said Wednesday.
CDC research indicates that the viral loads of individuals infected with the delta variant who are vaccinated — called “breakthrough cases” — are similar to those unvaccinated, meaning that transmission is still a concern, even though their symptoms are mild.
In light of the state and federal guidance, “the Yakima Health District will also recommend individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask while in indoor public settings,” Badillo-Sanchez said. “At this point in time, there will be no local masking mandate.”
While the new indoor masking announcements are recommendations, there remains a statewide mandate for unvaccinated individuals to mask in public.
What is the current state of transmission?
Transmission of COVID-19 has sharply increased in Yakima County, likely because of the quick-spreading delta variant, said Yakima Health District interim health officer Dr. Larry Jecha. He said this variant accounted for 90%, or possibly more, of new cases in the state and was leading to a “fifth wave” of the pandemic in Washington.
Rising cases indicate that’s happening in Yakima County, too, he said.
As recently as June 30 – the last day the Yakima Health District board met – there were roughly 90 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 population in Yakima County over a two-week period, he said. Now, the county is at 229 new cases per 100,000, said Jecha. Plus, hospitalizations have more than doubled.
Jecha said this comes as a surprise, especially in the summer months when people are spending time outdoors, where the virus doesn't spread as easily.
He said research indicates that for each infection of the delta variant, seven to eight people are infected, compared to two to three new infections for every person with previous renditions of COVID-19.
What about masking in schools?
Inslee said Wednesday that masks will continue to be required in public and private K-12 schools when classes start this fall. Vaccines in the U.S. are authorized for use on individuals 12 years and older.
“There’s one very important, unvaccinated group that cannot use this lifesaving tool, and that is our children under the age of 12,” Inslee said. “I know many parents are concerned about their young kids, we all are. And that is one reason why we’re going to make some decisions today.”
Inslee said schools would open this fall in person as planned and would follow existing masking policies.
“All students and employees will be required to wear masks around each other in the building regardless of their vaccination status,” Inslee said. “Importantly this is a legal requirement that all districts will need to follow… Certainly while this virus is increasing is not the time to decrease the protection of our young children. We will protect our young children.”
Inslee said the decision recognizes the need for students to receive in-person instruction while minimizing transmission among students, staff, families and their communities.
The announcement came during the Yakima Health District board meeting Wednesday, in which dozens of letters from parents requesting that masking be made optional were read, followed by a heated debate about mask wearing in schools and what authority the health district had over the matter.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican from Sunnyside, was critical of the state's announcement on schools, saying Inslee was undermining trust in the efficacy of the vaccine.
“Not only are children at decreased risk of COVID-19, but they have already experienced a year and a half of devastating losses in learning and critical effects on their mental and emotional heath,” he said in a statement.