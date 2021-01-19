Washington moved into its next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations Monday, with thousands more people eligible to receive the vaccine.
It’s raised many questions, especially with limited supplies. Here’s what we know about vaccine distribution locally:
What changed Monday?
The state moved into Phase B1 of distribution, opening up vaccines for everyone 65 and over and those 50 and over in multigenerational households. The state changed the age from 70 to 65 based on Centers for Disease Control guidance.
What’s the status of vaccine distribution locally?
The announcement Monday means more than 40,000 people in Yakima County are now eligible for vaccines, according to the Yakima Health District. The county does not have anywhere near that much vaccine available yet, so health officials urge everyone to be patient.
The county’s three hospitals, major clinics and some pharmacies are among the providers designated to receive and distribute vaccine. The organizations involved in the distribution are meeting regularly to coordinate efforts.
The health district's website is providing an updated list of providers with vaccine.
Nathan Johnson, local emergency response coordinator for the Yakima Health District, said it will take time to vaccinate everyone who wants it.
“Just because a facility might have doses, they might be all scheduled for that day,” he said. “It’s going to take time to get vaccine into the county, but we need time to administer it as well.”
As of Tuesday, health care organizations in Yakima County have received 9,105 first doses, and administered 5,817 doses. They have received 2,833 second doses and administered 1,512, according to the health district.
Local clinics are experiencing a flood of calls for vaccine appointments. Officials from Central Washington Community Health and Yakima Neighborhood Health Services said staff are reaching out to eligible patients to make appointments. Neighborhood Health is also taking appointments at its three clinics.
Neighborhood Health has added staff to its vaccine teams, increased hours of operation and is keeping a waiting list of individuals to call at the end of each day so vaccines don't go to waste, according to an announcement to staff by CEO Rhonda Hauff.
The state implemented new rules for providers Monday. Within a week of receipt, 95% of vaccine allocations must be given. Every dose acquired prior to this week must be administered by Jan. 24.
The state is requiring providers to submit vaccine data within 24 hours of administration. Starting Tuesday, daily information on how many doses are on hand and how many were administered must be submitted to the Department of Health.
What about mass vaccination efforts?
Starting next week, mass vaccination sites will be set up at the Spokane Arena, the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee and the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield.
The state's allocation for next week will be divided between the new sites, pharmacies and local clinics.
There’s no mass vaccination clinic in Yakima at the moment, but planning is underway. As more vaccine is available, Johnson said people in Yakima County will be able to get it from a variety of places, similar to COVID-19 testing.
The health district and its partners are looking at setting up space at the current drive-thru testing sites to give vaccines.
Where can I track things?
Use the Yakima Health District’s website. The state also has a vaccine PhaseFinder Tool with more information, but make sure you check with the providers first to see if there’s vaccine available.
Local health officials urge people to use official sources and not rely on information from social media posts and word of mouth.
What’s a multi-generational household?
A multi-generational household is defined as a home where individuals from two or more generations live. This might be a person over 50 who can’t live independently and receives long-term care from a relative or caregiver, or a grandparent who is caring for a young child in the same household. A parent or guardian caring for a small child or teen wouldn’t qualify under the definition.
Staff writer Janelle Retka contributed to this article.