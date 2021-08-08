As new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge in Yakima County, many people are trying to wrap their heads around what has changed and what the best practices are moving forward.
We spoke with Lilián Bravo, the director of public health partnerships at the Yakima Health District, to get some insight.
What’s the latest on COVID-19 trends in Yakima County?
Bravo: All of us were very excited at the beginning of summer to see the vaccine was here. ... For those who were vaccinated, it was recommended to not wear masks anymore, and we were hopeful that we would continue to see these vaccine rates continue to go up. Unfortunately, the virus did evolve during that same time frame. And so we’re in a very different place than we were a few weeks ago.
We’ve seen a sharp increase in our case rates and our hospitalization rate — even the amount of people going to get tested right now has increased dramatically, as well. So really every indicator that we’re tracking has gone up.
So again, what we’re seeing locally is the same as what we’re seeing nationally and right now at this point in time, Yakima County is one of the counties with the highest transmission rate in Washington state. ... That’s why we want to make sure that right now, while it is summer we come together as a community and use the tools that we have, which is the vaccines and masks, to again flatten the curve. I mean, we’re really right back to where we were in terms of the sharp increase in cases. There’s really no other alternative. ... If this is happening right now while everyone is outside … we can only imagine what’s to come in the fall and winter when we all head back indoors.
Is an increase in testing what’s driving local numbers?
When testing rates go up, it’s because people are sick and they’re having those symptoms. So regardless of what the numbers say, there’s disease out there, there’s increased activity in our community. ... Vaccinated or unvaccinated, if you have symptoms, please go and get tested right away.
What’s driving these new trends?
While we do have several outbreaks that are taking place at this point in time, they don’t represent a large proportion of the cases that are happening, so what that means is that really the majority of these cases are coming from the community. So that being when people are getting together, socializing, hanging out doing what we like to do in the summer of course. And it is concerning, because one of the things that we’re seeing with this new (delta) variant is that of course it is much more contagious, it’s much more infectious and we’re seeing — at least as of the last time we pulled that data — that the majority of these cases were coming from people that were unvaccinated.
There is a small percentage of people that are vaccinated called breakthrough cases that do get infected, but these still represent a very small percentage of the cases that we’re seeing locally. So here locally we’re seeing exactly what’s going on across the rest of the country where we’re seeing most of the spread is happening amongst unvaccinated individuals and it’s not due to specific place-based outbreaks but really just community spread.
What does this mean for our community members that are unvaccinated?
For those individuals who are unvaccinated, if you’re out even outdoors in crowded settings, it’s still recommended to wear a mask to protect yourself and to protect others as well. Because again, just like we’ve seen this entire year and a half, things are evolving. The virus has evolved. It got smarter and this is why it’s much more infectious than we’ve seen it before. And of course, it goes without being said, but our No. 1 recommendation is to go and get the vaccine if you haven’t already and to remember that you’re not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or two weeks after your single dose of Johnson & Johnson.
We hope that (recent data) shows that the vaccines are effective, because again the majority of cases that we’re seeing right now — over 94% — are from unvaccinated individuals. So that’s where we just ask community members that aren’t vaccinated to please ask questions. Call your provider, call the health district, call whoever your trusted source for information is — accurate, reliable information — with your questions. Because we know that the vaccine is effective. It’s safe. So if you have doubts, there’s lots of avenues to get your questions answered by reliable sources. ... The vaccine is the safest way to overcome this pandemic. It’s the safest way to reach that community immunity.
What do these trends mean for community members who are vaccinated?
We want to thank everyone that got vaccinated. Vaccines are still very effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death. But again, knowing that we are seeing some individuals get infected ... with breakthrough cases, it’s still very important to wear a mask while indoors. We definitely recommend following the guidelines that were updated last week by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and by the Washington State Department of Health where it’s essentially universal indoor masking.
Has local interest in the vaccine increased since new cases and hospitalizations have grown?
It’s actually down. ... We have not seen an increase in interest in the vaccine as of right now, but there does continue to be approximately ... between 70 to 100 individuals every day that get vaccinated.
Are you anticipating any more changes in terms of vaccine sites or testing sites?
We’ve seen a lot of success with the mobile clinics. Again, that’s really the driving force of making sure we can reach … people in places that are convenient for them, because we know there are still a lot of people who are interested in getting the vaccine, but just need a location that’s going to be convenient for them as well.
For testing, absolutely we’re very happy to be able to partner with the University of Washington to continue to offer testing in the community. I myself, every time I’ve gotten tested, I’ve gone to the community testing site because it’s so easy. So we definitely want to make sure we keep that available to people.