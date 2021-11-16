Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 are available in Yakima County at pharmacies, mobile clinics and health care offices.
A pediatric dose is one-third the size of an adult dose. Kids receive two doses, three weeks apart. Parents must give their consent before a child younger than 18 can receive it.
Over the past year, the Yakima Herald-Republic has been checking in with Dr. Roy Simms of Community Health of Central Washington, who has been a pediatrician for 40 years. Here he discussed the recently approved pediatric COVID vaccine, its safety and what advice he has for parents.
Some of Simms’ answers have been shortened slightly.
What has the demand for the pediatric COVID vaccine been like since it gained authorization?
Simms: We’ve had a fair number of patients ask to get the vaccine and they seem to be interested. It’s the early stages of this; it’s just been released. We don’t have it in (our) clinic to administer quite yet. And so those conversations are somewhat, I would say, not so concrete, because we’re talking about getting them in to get them done. Our clinic has a vaccine site down the street from us here and patients can go there, and I’ve had several patients go there.
What sort of questions have you been getting from parents about the COVID vaccine?
Probably the most common question I get is, is it safe? How do we know it’s safe? Does my child really need it? Is it a serious enough disease to give a vaccine for?
How safe is the vaccine?
I think it’s very safe. It’s the vaccine that we’ve been giving to adults for almost a year.
What effect could children getting this vaccine have on COVID conditions in the community?
We started out with a vaccine for older people because they were the ones who are the most vulnerable to death. And now we’ve got a vaccine that has been used in millions and millions of people around the world that is safe and effective. And now it’s available for children. Children are part of our community as well. And parents face a difficult decision for their child. And I certainly respect that, and I want people to be cautious about doing things with their kids. But my opinion is that this is safe and effective and will help kids to stay healthier.
It will help the people that they’re around be healthier. It will help, I think, to keep schools open and keep kids interacting with one another and their teachers and their family members. So, I think there are a lot of good things about getting the vaccine for children. And there’s very little downside to it really. We’re very fortunate to have a vaccine that’s like this in such a short time.
Do you have any advice for people who are on the fence about whether or not they want their child to get this vaccine?
I think that our best strategy is to meet people where they are and try to help them to understand that it is safe, and it is effective. And that it could be very helpful for their child. And, if they’re not ready to do it yet, leave the door open to have them come back to get it done whenever they decide that it’s appropriate.
What should parents tell younger kids who might not have a full understanding of things like vaccines?
Most of our children in the community get their vaccines routinely, all the time. And I would encourage parents to prepare them exactly the same way they do for any other vaccine. ‘It’s gonna hurt a little bit. It’s going to be over quickly. And we want you to have it.’ I think that children do really well with these minor painful experiences when their parents are engaged and confident and reassure them and understand the value of it. The amount of trauma that kids experience from a vaccine is very minimal and they can recover very well from the trauma in the arms of their loving parents who really believe this is the correct thing for them. Parents do that all the time, every day.
