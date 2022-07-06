The Yakima Herald-Republic in early June asked District 4 congressional candidates for their position on a variety of local and national issues. Their responses will be published ahead of the Aug. 2 primary election as part of a weekly series.

Anything else of note: Garcia is the plaintiff in one of two lawsuits filed over new voting boundaries in the Yakima Valley.

Occupation: Tanker crewman in the U.S. Army and National Guard, Americorps supervisor at OIC of Washington, loan specialist and community development specialist U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development

Community service: Foster First board member; former creative director for Walt Disney Company's largest employee volunteer project Flashback; winner of the Horatio Alger/Louis Feinstein Humanitarian Award

Brad Klippert

Name: Brad Klippert

Age: 64

Community of residence: Kennewick

Occupation: Aviator in the U.S. Army, Commander of the Washington State Guard, Benton County Sheriff’s Deputy

Education: EMT training from Columbia Basin College; paramedic training from Central Washington University; bachelor’s degree in Behavioral Science and Biblical Studies from Northwest University; master’s in teaching from City University

Community service: The ARC of Washington state, the National Federation of Independent Business, the Association of Washington Business, the Fraternal Order of Police, Washington Council, the Washington Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, the Washington Food Industry Association

Previous elected office: State representative for District 8, 2008-present