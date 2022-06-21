The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hand down a decision on abortion rights in the coming weeks.
The court, which typically releases final decisions in June, must determine if Mississippi’s ban on all elective abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy is constitutional.
A draft opinion leaked in May indicated that the Supreme Court had voted to overturn previous abortion rights rulings Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood after hearing arguments in the current case, a change that would allow states to ban, restrict or maintain access to abortion.
Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, who is running for reelection in 2022, describes himself as pro-life on the issue of abortion. He said in an email statement that he would support efforts by Congress to codify the Hyde amendment, which prohibits the use of federal funds for abortion or health coverage that includes abortion, if the court overturns Roe v. Wade.
The incumbent from Sunnyside faces seven challengers in the race for his seat in District 4, including Republicans Loren Culp of Moses Lake, Benancio Garcia of Sunnyside, Corey Gibson of Selah, Brad Klippert of Kennewick, Jacek Kobiesa of Pasco and Jerrod Sessler of Prosser, along with Democrat Doug White of Yakima.
This is part of a series of District 4 issue stories leading up to the Aug. 2 primary.
Culp did not respond to a request to participate in this Q&A series. Here’s what the rest of the District 4 candidates said about national abortion legislation should the court overturn Roe v. Wade. Some responses have been shortened slightly.
What should Congress do if the Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade?
Benancio Garcia: I am a pro-life candidate. I believe that all life is created by Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I am for contraceptives, I am for any of those aspects. I am not for the destruction of unborn babies. I believe that we need to strengthen our family values across our country, and how I would try to do that is have homeschooling where parents get paid to teach their children so we don’t have two family members working and not being part of their children’s life. No one will care more for those children than the parents. I think that would solve a lot of our social issues. When it comes to making a law for those that are either pro-choice or for abortion, I really think that it should be a state issue. In this state, at this point, it won’t change. Understand that it’s another branch of government making that decision according to our Constitution — the judicial branch. That will be their decision to make.
Corey Gibson: I don’t think Congress should do anything. I think that the Roe vs. Wade decision, if it comes through overturning Roe vs. Wade, all that would do is give power to the people that make that decision within the state level. I don’t think that it would be Congress’s role to do anything, to be honest. I think (the court overturning Roe v. Wade) would be a decision that would make it very clear that that is a state right and that the people in those states get to, through the democratic process, choose whether or not abortion is legal in their state.
I am pro-life, but I am pro-Constitution, as well. If the Supreme Court does in fact overturn (Roe v. Wade), I do believe that it should be the right of the people in the state to make that decision. However, I personally am pro-life.
Brad Klippert: (Congress) should support that decision. I would agree with them if they (overturn) Roe v. Wade because what that does is that puts that decision back in the hands of the state. It does not, across the nation, make abortion illegal. It gives the power to the states to make that decision, so I totally and completely support that decision. I would leave (abortion-related legislation) to the states, but I am a pro-life person and pro-life candidate. I believe every single life begins at conception and should be protected until natural death.
Jacek Kobiesa: I believe that there should be some guidelines in place for abortion. For example, if the mother is at risk for serious health complications or death, yes, by all means that abortion should be performed. If the mother is not in any kind of danger and it’s just for choice — she doesn’t have a husband, she doesn’t have a boyfriend or she’s going to be raising a child all by herself — there should be a specific time limit. I would like to say maybe eight weeks would be the limit for abortion. If we have respect for life, I think that people will not be abusing Roe v. Wade. I think (abortion) needs to be available to people, but at the same time, nowadays, you know, with all the contraceptives that we have on the market, women can decide or get help with making the decision, do I want to get pregnant. I think it’s a complex situation, but in the end, the woman has to basically decide by herself, do I want a pregnancy or do I want to abort it?
Dan Newhouse: I want to say right up front, I am pro-life. I always have been and continue to be very strong in that position. I am awaiting, anticipating the decision by the Supreme Court, and then at that point we can see what actions need to be taken, if any. Certainly if that’s the case, if they do overturn Roe v. Wade, it brings the decision back to the states. It seems to me that that is probably a better place for us to be as a country. The decision will be closer to the people and individual states can determine whether or not (to allow abortion). For instance, in the state of Washington, I don’t anticipate seeing a lot of change, regardless of what the court decision is. But like I said, I will continue to be pro-life and my positions and my decisions will be guided by that position.
Jarrod Sessler: First of all, we have to look back on Roe v Wade and recognize that it was a mistake by the Supreme Court to make the decision that they did (in 1973). Second, we have to also realize that Roe v. Wade wasn’t actually about abortion. It was about privacy. Third, this is a union of states. If you read the 10th Amendment in the Constitution, it’s very clear that the states have the majority of the authority with regards to a lot of these issues, whereas the federal government has very limited responsibilities and shouldn’t be involved in these kinds of issues. They should be dealt with at the state level. For me personally, my perspective is that abortion is already covered by the Constitution because the Constitution is very clear about the protection of life. As a Christian and a conservative, I believe that life begins at conception. I feel like the Constitution already covers the issue and there is no further action needed by Congress. Could Congress do something? Sure. Does it need to? No.
Doug White: Our founding fathers were very clear on why we needed to create a new nation: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. They had the foresight because of the persecution that they faced under different types of government structures, like autocracy, that one of the greatest rights that they could afford us (in the Constitution) was privacy. This was autonomy over our bodies. They fortified that by saying that the government has limited intervention and must make a just cause before they can interfere in our privacy. And then they went even a step further, and they said there’s a separation of church and state. I think that, along with the Supreme Court already affirming Roe v. Wade, that we have seen that this is the way this land was set up, originally thought this is what the people want, and this is what our Constitution says that we should be afforded. I strongly believe in autonomy over our bodies. I believe that it’s a woman’s right to choose. I think right now that our Supreme Court is just slightly off kilter, and that the Legislature needs to do something that it has long needed to do for decades now, and that is step up and reify it into law.
