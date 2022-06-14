Congressional leaders are looking at steps to take following recent mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas.
The Senate on Sunday announced a bipartisan agreement for gun safety legislation. The framework proposal would include resources to help states implement red flag laws, allowing individuals to petition courts to keep firearms out of the hands of people who pose a risk to themselves or others.
The plan would also include additional investments in mental health and suicide prevention programs, crisis and trauma intervention and recovery, mental health resources in schools, safety in schools and school violence prevention efforts. The proposal had support from 10 Republican Senators, according to the announcement.
A series of Democrat-authored gun bills also passed the House last week, without the support of U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse. He voted against the red flag bill and measures to raise the minimum age to buy semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21, ban large-capacity ammunition feeding devices, heighten penalties for gun trafficking and more that passed the House.
Newhouse, a Republican from Sunnyside, faces seven challengers in the race for his seat in District 4, including Republicans Loren Culp of Moses Lake, Benancio Garcia of Sunnyside, Corey Gibson of Selah, Brad Klippert of Kennewick, Jacek Kobiesa of Pasco and Jerrod Sessler of Prosser, along with Democrat Doug White of Yakima.
This article is part of a series of District 4 issue stories leading up to the Aug. 2 primary.
Culp did not respond to a request to participate in this Q&A series. Here’s what the rest of the District 4 candidates had to say about actions they support following recent mass shootings. Some responses have been shortened slightly.
What steps should Congress take in the wake of the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas?
Garcia: For me, I want to find solutions where we have accountability. I don’t want to say comprehensive mental health, but we’ve got health clinics that are trying to help those who are addicted, and at least a 30% (or higher) success rate is what I would like to see. Let’s see what we can do in our schools and being able to provide better solutions to where kids don’t feel that they need to commit suicide or that they’re having to go out and harm somebody because the world just isn’t working for them. Home-schooling and getting pay for the parents would be really critical and a huge impact and change in being able to have the parents not just as parents but as role models, being able to have a caring environment where they can develop their relationship. And also bringing our Lord and Savior back into the schools. I think those are areas that we need to work on in our social system right now. These kids are committing crimes that are horrific. We need to take a look at everything because just simply saying that the gun is responsible, that’s not correct.
Gibson: We need to be able to make sure that the good guys have guns if and when there’s a scenario like a school shooting, which means that we need to have teachers that are trained and/or people that are on the school campus that are trained and able to fight back when something like that happens. I think that that is a policy that would make sense right now. The truth of the situation is this is a cultural issue that we’re facing right now. We’ve got children that are completely desensitized to violence, and I think that the key to fixing that really is going to be from the long term. There has to be a societal shift. The video games kids are playing, the stuff they’re exposed to on TV, to be honest, we’re in a very dark place when it comes to being able to fix this in the short term. We’re not in a realistic position where we are going to take guns away from people, and I don’t support that because I do believe in the Constitution. The best thing that we can do is allow for our schools to be able to defend themselves, and then I’ll offer just common sense laws that allow obvious things like background checks, making sure that the people are properly vetted to make sure that they are not suffering from certain mental illness and different things that lead people to commit some of these crimes.
Klippert: One suggestion that I made is to supply the financials that schools might need to help them make sure that they have one point of entry in the school and that anybody who comes into the school must be buzzed in, not (allowed) just free access to any door. That’s one of the things we can do. Another thing that I’ve heard that we could do for those who commit gun crimes against people in this nation is federalize that and have a mandatory 5- or 10- or however-many-year sentence depending on how heinous the crime is for committing gun crimes in the United States of America. So if anyone were to survive attacking children at school, they’re for sure going to face a long length of time. If no one is killed, they’ll still serve years and years and years in federal prison. And if they’ve killed somebody in a gun-related crime, they’ll spend the rest of their life in federal prison, if not have capital punishment be a part of that, which I support.
Kobiesa: The first thing that I want to say is that we need to enorce the existing laws. We have cases where prosecutors sometimes release criminals or don’t press charges. I think if you go to any gun store, they are going to ask, “What is your name?” and “What would you like to buy?” The gun dealers, they have plenty of laws (to follow) already. The question is what do we do with the transfer of weapons between individuals. What happens when you get your weapon stolen? Many people leave, for example, their guns in their cars and cars are broken into. What happens with that gun? How do we find it? The citizens obey the laws, but there are some other kinds of avenues that we have to address, and I think one of them is the transfer of weapons between people.
Newhouse: There’s been some conversations (in Congress) about ideas that can truly help, which is what we all want to do. What I don’t want to see is the politicization of this issue where the one side wants to take all our guns away. That’s the ultimate goal (of that side), and it’s an opportunity to do that. The other side, which I’m a part of, wants to protect the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens. I’m a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, and I don’t think penalizing law-abiding citizens is the answer to the problem that we have today with all this increase in violence. Certainly, I’ve been a very strong supporter of making sure our schools are safer, ensuring that we have the student resources officers available for safety, making sure that we focus on issues such as mental health which is a big part of it. It’s hard to imagine anybody in their right mind wanting to do this. It’s being able to identify these individuals sooner. So I think there’s a lot of things that truly would have a huge impact on safety moving forward. But like I said, just broadly restricting constitutional rights is not the answer in my view. There’s other things that will have a much more positive effect.
Sessler: I think that if Congress was wise, they would simply highlight, with a big, fat highlighter, the Second Amendment, which ends with “shall not be infringed.” What the American people need to understand is we have a cultural problem. We have a cultural left that is driving our country from its moral foundation that is based on Judeo-Christian values. Furthermore, there’s this interesting conundrum that we find ourselves in with regards to freedom and liberty. If we want ultimate safety and security, then we have to give up our freedom and our liberty. It’s up to the individual person to choose the amount of freedom and liberty which they want to give up, but it’s not the government’s responsibility to take that freedom and liberty in exchange for ultimate security. I think it is the absolute wrong time, nor will it ever be a good time, to infringe upon our Second Amendment rights in America.
White: We live in the most rural district in all of Washington state. As I travel up and down this district, I have yet to walk into a crowd and start talking about guns without getting a very similar response. I say, “We were raised with guns, and we were raised to respect guns. We know how to use them and we have confidence. But what we’re seeing around here are people that have not been raised with respect for guns.” I get a unanimous, “you’re right” (from the crowd). The problems are coming from people who do not have respect for guns, do not know how to use them and are taking advantage of the gun laws that we currently have. I see strong support amongst people for trying to figure out how to keep those people from accessing arms so they can’t do the damage that they do. Responsible gun owners such as myself and so many other people up and down this district know that these things happen because there’s people out there that have ulterior motives that are different from what we have here. I also know that it seems to be fairly unanimous that high capacity (magazines) are not for sporting, they’re not for hunting and they’re not for recreation. Responsible gun owners know that you do not need 100 rounds in your magazine.
