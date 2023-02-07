Biography Name: Chris Bartheld. Age: 42. Residence: Yakima. Occupation: Math teacher, East Valley Central Middle School. Coaching: Coach and president of the Yakima Amateur Hockey Association, and also a men’s league player. Also coaches track at East Valley High School: “That’s my springtime coaching activity.” Family: Wife Lisa; children Brayden, Kendal and Cameron. Favorite hockey team: Seattle Kraken. Favorite hockey player: “My favorite player as a kid was Brett Hull. I feel like there were so many hockey legends when I was a kid, but he was my favorite.”
Hockey might not be the first thing that comes to mind in a sun-drenched area known by some as the “Palm Springs of Washington,” but a growing number of dedicated Yakima Valley families love the sport.
Tucked between the interstate highway, former Yakima Speedway property and Gateway Softball complex in Kiwanis Park, the Yakima Ice Rink hosts hockey practices, games and open skating nearly every night between October and March.
Chris Bartheld, president of the Yakima Amateur Hockey Association, is there many of those nights, serving as a youth hockey coach and participating as a player in the six-team adult hockey league. He’s been skating at the venerable ice rink since he was a kid in the 1980s.
“I think one thing that makes YAHA unique is obviously our arena — it’s old-school,” Bartheld told the Yakima Herald-Republic. “In hockey terms, it’s a barn.
“But there really is a community, especially among the adult hockey players here,” he added. “It really is like a hockey family. I think that’s what really draws people in and then keeps people wanting to keep coming back.”
Bartheld said the Yakima Ice Rink building was put in place in the 1950s, but the ice rink itself is older than that, previously located outdoors somewhere near the east Yakima Walmart. He spoke as he took a break from a youth hockey practice, before taking the ice again later Wednesday evening for an adult league game.
“It was there in the 1940s — I just saw a picture the (Yakima Valley Museum) has of it, from 1947 or so,” Bartheld said. “There were people skating on an outdoor rink. And that was the equipment that was moved here at some point in the 1950s.”
Bartheld discussed the various levels of hockey teams playing at the ice rink, how newcomers can join the fun, and his enjoyment of the sport with the Herald-Republic.
How many people — kids, adults — come here and play hockey each season?
We have currently about 175 people between our youth and adult program that are regularly attending.
Our adults are all part of the adult league, or we have an adult learn-to-play hockey, adult novice skate group. For kids, that would be all the kids on our different age group teams. And we have a pretty big group of learn-to-skate kids who are learning to skate and then will be put on a team once they’re ready.
Do the teams travel around Central Washington and beyond?
Yeah. Our youth teams travel throughout the state. Most of our games are in the Tri-Cities, Moses Lake, Spokane. We play Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) once. Mostly Eastern Washington. We host games here, too.
How long does the season go, roughly?
We start in roughly mid-October and the youth season goes into the beginning of March. (Instead of age groups with names like Midgets or Mites, they are now labeled U18, U14, U12, U10, U8, like other sports.) Our youngest team would be the 8U group, that’s everybody 8 and under. We don’t have enough kids to have a true 6U group so there are a couple of kids, 6-year-olds, who are out there, but they’re mostly 7- or 8-year-olds.
What’s the hardest thing for kids to learn when they’re taking up skating or hockey?
Just learning to skate is probably the biggest barrier. Although people learn a lot quicker than I think they expect just by coming out and working at it. Skating’s probably the most difficult thing to tackle first, and then as they get older, understanding the game of hockey. For the older kids and the adults, understanding and learning the game is a big piece of it, too.
How did you get involved in the league? Were you a player?
I grew up playing here. When I was, like, 5 years old, a friend of my dad’s mentioned hockey. So my dad brought me down and I did learn to how to skate, started playing hockey after that, and grew up playing here until I graduated from high school and went off to college.
Then I got back into hockey after college, once I had moved back. Played a lot of adult, we had kind of drop-in times back then. There’s actually quite a community of adult tournaments in the Northwest. Throughout the nation, really, but in the Northwest there’s a thriving adult hockey community. I got into going to tournaments.
About four years ago, we finally decided that we just need to start our own league in Yakima. It’s been growing ever since.
What’s the age range for the adults? I assume this is not full contact, with checking.
It’s all USA Hockey sanctioned, so in adult, it’s not full check.
We get kids fresh out of youth hockey who are just too old to play youth hockey anymore, so 18-year-olds. Up to, oh man, we have people who are easily in their 60s playing in the adult league. One of our goalies has played since he was a kid, and I don’t know his exact age, but he’s definitely one of the older guys in the league.
About the ice rink. I know there’s public skating. Is that a good way for someone who wants to try it to come out? What would you recommend for somebody who’s interested?
I would recommend they come check out a public skating session, on Friday or Saturday night. I think that’s a great way to get on the ice and check out the ice arena.
For kids, we have our learn-to-skate program, so if somebody’s looking at potentially wanting to get into playing hockey, we would encourage them to do the learn-to-skate program first. We usually run two sessions of that. The first one starts in October when the season starts, and we just started our second session. We push kids into that, and from there, once they’re ready, if they want to get on a hockey team, they can get on a hockey team.
For adults, our Tuesday night adult novice group is excellent at getting people plugged in. We’ve had quite a few brand-new adults this year, friends of friends or just parents of kids who are playing who wanted to come check it out.
So you would say it’s gotten more popular since you started the adult league?
Yeah, for sure. When we started the league in Yakima, we had five teams. We barely had enough players to make five teams. This is our fourth season of the league, we have six teams now, and looking next year at potentially being able to make seven teams. And that was through COVID. Coming off of COVID, we even grew.
Youth-wise, our numbers this year grew by about 30%. … In the current session of learn-to-skate, we had 32 kids out. Those are all kids who are brand new.
They’re not just from Yakima. We have a few people who come from Ellensburg, quite a few adults who come from Ellensburg and a couple of kids. We have kids who come from as far as Grandview, they drive up to Yakima to play hockey.
For yourself, do you enjoy coaching more or playing more at this point?
I love both, honestly. I love playing. I can’t imagine not playing hockey — I’ve just done it forever. But I do love coaching it. I love working with the kids and seeing kids just continue to grow, not only as hockey players but as individuals. It’s just great to be part of that.
