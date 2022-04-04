In July 2021, CarriAnn Ross made history at the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
Ross, who at that time had worked for the sheriff’s office for 26 years as a civilian employee, became the first woman in 35 years to serve as the office’s chief civil deputy, overseeing the administrative side of the office. She is also the first to have that position as a non-commissioned employee of the department.
Ross, a Yakima Valley native, sees her work as a chance to serve the county and the department where she has worked for her entire career.
Here are some questions and answers with Ross:
How did your career with the sheriff’s office begin?
Actually, I wasn’t quite sure what I wanted to do with myself. I was still very young. Back then, you couldn’t apply to work here until you were 21. I had just turned 21, and my sister-in-law said, “You should apply for the sheriff’s office.” I applied and I began working in dispatch. I actually loved it. The rotating shifts were not the best, but I loved dispatch.
I worked there for five years, and because my husband also had wonky shifts in the night we decided if we were going to start a family, we needed to have someone with a regular schedule. So I moved to the records side of the business. From there, I was promoted after 10 years in records to the records supervisor, and after 11 years there, I was promoted to this position.
Were you seeking to become the chief civil deputy?
I don’t know if I ever sought (a promotion) specifically. My parents always taught me to do more and do better, and be proud of your work. I was reaching out and doing more and learning more. I guess it was just a natural segue to promote up as you learn more and feel like you have the direction where things are going.
As the records manager, we have had commissioned personnel be in (the chief civil deputy’s) position, and not all of them come in from the (administrative) law-enforcement background, but a more non-technical, hands-on commissioned policing situation. They don’t always have the skill in the records and the paperwork minutiae and the reasoning behind it. They just don’t deal in that avenue.
The more I learned, the more I was incorporated into administrative decisions, and then when this position was open, it made sense to Sheriff (Bob) Udell to move it over to a non-commissioned role for someone who has experience on that side.
Has there been a noncommissioned civil deputy before?
I don’t believe so. Because it was always the understanding that they just commissioned the person, so I think there were civilians that were put into this post, but they were commissioned. There are pictures on the wall of chiefs who were women, but they were also commissioned. I have never had a desire to (get a law-enforcement officer’s commission). The opportunity to be in this position had presented itself earlier in my career, but it was deemed that it was a commissioned position, and I would have to go through reserve academy to do it. It is not the avenue I wanted to take. I’ve always preferred the non-commissioned, administrative side of the business.
Didn’t Sheriff Udell used to have this position?
He did. He was a great mentor, as was my original trainer in dispatch, Debbie Martin. She was my mentor in dispatch, and she moved into records, and I cannot count how much I learned from her. When (Udell) was the chief civil deputy, I had never really worked that close with him (before) because he had always been out on the road. We learned a lot from each other in that period.
What are your duties as the chief civil deputy?
I’m pretty much in charge of all the finance, dispatch and records and finance. I actually manage one commissioned officer, the civil deputy, because his job duties fall almost 100% within the civil world of the sheriff’s office. He basically corresponds with the administrative lieutenant on any patrol needs if he has questions on that.
I handle research and implementation and contracts for any technology that comes into the office. I also liaise with tech services, so I am the administrator on a lot of the technology and with them as my backup on that.
I help with budgeting. We have a small administrative staff, just two chiefs (civil and criminal), the sheriff and our lieutenants. We’ve also incorporated our records manager into that group and our senior accountant. That gives us the proper information to do our budgeting.
Are there any particular challenges with the job?
It is mostly dealing with the political aspect of the job. You have to get together with the other powers that be in the county to get things pushed forward for what we need to function properly as a sheriff’s office. It’s a constant effort to measure what we need versus what we would like to have, where is the money going to come in from and what can we afford.
We look at how to better streamline our business and use the resources we have to make the most of everything. It’s difficult and it’s constantly reevaluating and reassessing.
What do you really like about your job?
I love the sheriff’s office, and I love the people I work with. Even with the challenges over the year, I enjoy working for the county as a whole. I feel like I am able to give back to the community, and also give back to this office and make it a better place, and leave it better than I found it.
Every job has ebbs and flows over the years, but I would not change anything that I have done. I just really enjoy working here, the challenges and the fact that it changes all the time. There are always new things to learn. I feel if I don’t learn anything, it means I’m not trying hard enough and it’s time to go.
Do you have any plans for taking your side of the sheriff’s office to the next level?
For years, we’ve had this administrative team, and we have this list of things that we are working on and priorities we want to meet. A huge one is getting the body cameras. Obviously, legislation also pushed that forward. That was a huge move. In the future, we would like to consolidate the dispatch centers and we’re trying to work on this radio project to get a new system that’s functional so everybody can communicate with each other at all times.
