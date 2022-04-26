Forrest Smith had always been a behind-the-scenes guy who played an important role in Yakima County’s financial department, where he spent nearly 32 years before retiring recently.
He’s seen many changes, helping navigate the county through financial tailspins that ensued during the Great Recession and again in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though he’s retired, his ties to the county aren’t completely severed. He continues to show up for his weekly cribbage games during lunch with the county’s financial director and longtime friend Craig Warner.
In a Q&A with the Yakima Herald-Republic, Smith shed some light on his time with the county and some of its challenges moving forward.
What led to you working for the county?
My ex-wife and I grew up in Yakima and came back to visit for a weekend (we lived in Everett at the time with our twin daughters). I just happened to look at the job ads in the Yakima Herald-Republic that Sunday and saw the ad for an opening in the Yakima County Treasurer’s Office for a data control specialist. I applied, had an interview and started April 23, 1990, working for then-Treasurer Dale Gray.
Where did you begin?
Over the next eight years I advanced to three different positions in the Treasurer’s Office. In May 1998, I took a position of accountant in the County Auditor’s Office and this is where I started working with mentor and friend Craig Warner. In May 2001, the budget function for the county was moved from the Auditor’s Office to a new department under the Board of County Commissioners, Financial Services Department.
What were your duties?
My official title at my retirement was senior manager. One of my major responsibilities was the financial operations of the Department of Corrections. I supervised the four financial staff at the DOC as well as two to four staff in Financial Services. I provided financial reports for management for various departments as well as DOC. We were also responsible for the annual budget. Financial Services also prepared documents for the annual state audit and worked with the state auditors. Over the last two, three years, I worked on and with the implementation team of the new countywide financial system Workday, which replaced the Cayenta financial system, of which I was on the implementation team, too.
How have county finances evolved?
When I started in the Treasurer’s Office, the tax-receipting system was old and outdated. In the early 1990s, we implemented a new tax-receipting system (Ascend) that was written for Yakima County Assessor and Treasurer operations. Also, in 1993 the county implemented the new Cayenta financial system, which at the time was a major upgrade.
What challenges does the county face ahead?
One of the major challenges going forward, and has been most of my time at Yakima County, is the growth in revenue keeping up with the growth in expenses. This was across the whole county, but I saw it in my work with the Department of Corrections. This led to DOC’s bed rental business, which the current commissioners would like to get away from. Also, the challenge of keeping the facilities current and operational, especially in the jail.
What’s promising for the county?
One of the most promising things for Yakima County is its staff. Even though there will be a wave of people retiring in the next four-plus years, there is a great foundation of young people to carry on.
What kept you at the county all these years?
I stayed with Yakima County basically because I enjoyed the work, the people and living in Yakima and raising my two daughters.
Will you miss the county?
Yes, I will miss working at Yakima County, but mostly because of the people and friends I have made over the years there.
What’s next for you?
My retirement plan includes some volunteer work at my church, traveling, Mariners, all sports and cycling. I’m an avid cyclist and am currently training for several bike rides this summer including but not limited to Seattle to Portland, Ride Around Washington, Ride from Redmond to Bellingham and Back, but my bucket-list ride this summer is RAMROD (ride around Mount Rainier in one day). The hard part of the RAMROD is not the 154 miles in one day, but the climbing up over 10,000 feet in elevation over three passes in one day. Other bucket list bike rides include riding around and across the USA and beyond.
