People in Yakima County will be able to enjoy corn mazes and pumpkin patches this year after all, under new COVID-19 guidance from the state Monday.
Gov. Jay Inslee expanded agritourism options for counties in modified Phase 1 of the state’s four-stage coronavirus reopening plan, including Yakima County. Corn mazes, pumpkin patches, animal viewing and hay rides are now allowed with precautions.
For J.L. Thompson, of Thompson’s Farm in Naches, that’s good news, not only for the farm’s annual income, but also for community members eager to partake in pumpkin patch pastimes.
“It’s a local tradition,” he said. “There are a lot of people who came here as a kid, who now bring their kids. We’ve had a lot of people calling and asking if we’ll be open.”
Requirements include ensuring 6 feet of social distancing between visitors, limiting the number of people allowed in a venue at any given time, having hand-washing or sanitizing stations available, and requiring visitors to wear masks. Groups should be from a single household or have no more than five people from separate households.
Thompson said he doesn’t foresee any problems with making the modifications needed to ensure his pumpkin patch operations meet those guidelines. His farm already is used to the requirements from its U-pick operations this summer.
“I don’t expect it to be a problem,” he said. “We have basins and sinks with soap hooked up for people, and we also have a sign that says to follow the state guidelines near where people pay.”
He’s in the process of figuring out ways to manage lines for the pumpkin patch and the corn maze.
“We’re still working out some of the details,” he said. “But I don’t see how what we are doing is any riskier than walking into a Fred Meyer. We’re excited to be open and to see our customers again.”
The changes take effect immediately.
“Yakima County residents have done their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and allow further services and activities to reopen in our community,” said Yakima Health District Executive Director Andre Fresco in a news release announcing the change. “You have stayed home, masked up, washed your hands, and have followed other recommendations to protect one another. Let’s continue to do our part to stop the spread and help keep businesses open.”
Latest numbers
County health officials reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and Monday, with no new deaths. The Yakima Health District is now reporting Sunday and Monday’s totals together on Monday.
The county has had 12,122 coronavirus cases since mid-March, and 232 deaths, according to the health district.
Fourteen people were hospitalized, with no one intubated. As of Monday, 11,197 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 87.5 cases per 100,000 people from Aug. 28 through Sept. 10. The number is one of the criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.