A public memorial service will be conducted Thursday for Yakima police Sgt. Joe Deccio.
The service will be at the Yakima Valley SunDome at 11 a.m., according to an announcement from the police department. It will be livestreamed on the Yakima Police Department YouTube channel.
Deccio, 38, died Tuesday after a heart issue at police headquarters. Deccio’s fellow officers performed CPR on him before he was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where he died after several hours of life-saving measures.
At the time of his death, Deccio was working as a detective sergeant in the property crimes division.
He is the first officer to die in the line of duty in the department’s 131-year history.
A Yakima native, Deccio worked for the department for 15 years, serving as a patrol officer, leader of Yakima SWAT’s sniper team, coordinator for the K-9 units and school resource officers, as well as a field training officer.
He was a corporal in the Army National Guard and deployed to Iraq as a cavalry scout with the 81st Brigade.
YPD established a memorial fund to help Deccio’s wife and two sons. People can donate at any Home Street Bank branch, YPD headquarters or through links on the department’s social media accounts.
Murray said that the department and the police union are not making telephone solicitations, and any calls that seek donations are scams.