Updated Saturday 11 a.m.: Cooler temperatures and higher humidity aided those working on the Schneider Springs Fire on Friday, with no growth reported overnight.
The Schneider Springs Fire, 20 miles northwest of Naches, was caused by lightning and is estimated at 4,000 acres. As more resources arrive, firefighters and heavy equipment will improve fire breaks. They also will continue to assess residences in Nile and Rattlesnake areas, this morning's update said.
“Gusty winds may cause the fire to become more active, however, temperatures will remain cool with higher humidity which helps to moderate fire behavior,” the update said.
A public meeting is planned at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Nile-Cliffdell Fire Station 11. People outside of the Nile-Cliffdell area are encouraged to watch the recorded meeting at https://www.facebook.com/SchneiderSpringsFire later that evening. People may submit questions which will be answered during the public meeting at se.wa.t1.info@gmail.com no later than 3 p.m.
Updated Friday: Winds from a cold front that passed through the Yakima Valley are fanning flames at the Schneider Springs Fire, and are expected to continue for the next couple days.
Firefighters are calling for additional resources, including aircraft, said Heather Appelhof, spokeswoman for the firefighting effort. She said the incident commander has also requested additional hand crews and hot shot crews.
She said a Type 1 incident management team has been requested, which would bring more resources to bear on the fire.
A team is expected to arrive Sunday or Monday, according to an afternoon update from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
The fire, which was sparked by lightning, was discovered around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, , Appelhof said. It’s about 20 miles northwest of Naches.
The fire grew from 2,000 acres Thursday to 4,000 acres on Friday and was moving north by northwest through the Rattlesnake drainage.
As of Friday, there were 23 firefighters, four engines and two bulldozers working the fire, which is uncontained. Crews were working on structure assessment and protection for the residents in the Nile area, the State Route 410 corridor and the Bumping Lake and Goose Prairie areas.
Level 2 evacuation orders, meaning people should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice, have been issued for the Bumping Lake corridor, as well as for those living west of State Route 410, north of the Woodshed and south of Rock Creek Road.
People are asked to avoid the Bumping Lake area south to White Pass and east toward State Route 410. Rimrock Lake remains open to use, and State Route 410 is open.
Forest Service roads 1800, 1700, 1600 and 1500 are closed, as well as the forest area between State Route 410 and U.S. Highway 12.
The Naches Ranger District asks people to stay out of the forest to allow firefighters to focus on fighting the blaze.
People can sign up for Everbridge to get notifications. Yakima Valley Emergency Management will have updates on Facebook. Updates also are posted at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov.