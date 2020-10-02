Recreation areas are slowly returning to normal after two notable wildfires in Yakima County.
Roads, trails and recreation areas closed near the Evans Canyon Fire, which started Aug. 31 in the Wenas Valley, and the Cold Creek Fire near White Pass, which started Sept. 14.
Most public lands affected by the 75,817-acre Evans Canyon Fire have already reopened. The fire, which burned between Naches and Ellensburg, affected access to the Wenas and Yakima River Canyon for a time.
The Forest Service said the Cold Creek Fire area near White Pass should be able to reopen following the next major rainstorm or snowfall.
Other restrictions have also been lifted as the risk of more wildfires decreases.
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Department announced Friday a campfire ban would remain in place for Yakima and Kittitas counties through Oct. 15. A campfire ban is in place through Oct. 31 at the Columbia Basin Wildlife Area in Grant and Adams counties and at the Klickitat Wildlife Area due to their drier, more sensitive nature.
Target shooting and other activities will once again be allowed and most of the department's Wenas and LT Murray wildlife areas have reopened.
"The area that will remain closed will be posted, so that will help people know," said regional manager Mike Livingston, noting the Evans Canyon Fire is still smoldering in some places. "In some cases we’ll be closing it back down a little earlier around where we feed elk after the general elk season and we’ll have to reassess."
Department of Natural Resources lands affected by fire in Yakima and Kittitas counties have reopened as well. The department's burn ban issued for eastern Washington in July remains in effect, along with a statewide target shooting ban and campfire bans in certain areas, including Yakima County.
Livingston said improvements to the target shooting area off of Sheep Company Road should be completed by next week. Work was halted due to the Evans Canyon Fire, which started Aug. 31.
That fire also briefly shut down State Route 821 through Yakima River Canyon and recreation sites in the canyon operated by the Bureau of Land Management. Those sites reopened on Sept. 9, although the walking bridge at the Umtanum Recreation site stayed closed a few days longer.
Public lands affected by wildfires on Konnowac Pass and Ahtanum Ridge over the last two months have also reopened.