Public House of Yakima will host a grand opening celebration at its new Terrace Heights location on Friday, Oct. 1.
The event is 5-11 p.m. at the new location at 171 Iron Horse Court, adjacent to Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences. It will feature food from Crafted until 9 p.m. and music by the Angela Soffe Band from 6-8.
The new location opened Sept. 1 and joins the original Public House at 5703 Tieton Drive in serving craft beer, fine wines and cider. For more information, visit publichouseofyakima.com.
