Later this month, area residents will get to weigh in on a request to designate nearly 41 acres outside the Town of Naches for future residential development.
Yakima County commissioners will hold a 10 a.m. public hearing Feb. 15. The hearing will be held in the commissioners’ chambers in the basement of the Yakima County Courthouse, 128 N. Second St., Yakima. Participation will be available in person or on Zoom; the link will be on the commissioners’ website.
Town Administrator Jeff Ranger wants county land moved into the town’s urban growth area, making it available for annexation and future development.
He’s requesting about 14 acres on the northwest end of town near Simmons Road and Old Naches Highway, and another 25 acres on the east end south of Old Naches Highway and along Kel Lowry Road.
Ranger also is a developer. He said he would not be part of any development plans involving the proposed areas so long as he’s serving as town administrator, a position he’s held since 2001.
Several residents have submitted written objections to the proposal, saying any development in the proposed areas would bring unwanted traffic, noise and disrupt nearby farming operations.
Urban growth areas consist of land outside of town that are designated for future annexation. Cities and towns are typically allowed enough urban growth area to accommodate growth for the next 20 years.
Ranger said the town has plenty of land in its urban growth area now, but most of it is not suitable for development.
Much of the urban growth land is below U.S. Highway 12 and in the flood plain and other parts of the urban growth area are dotted with homes, leaving little room for development, he said.
