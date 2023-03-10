Next week residents and other interested parties will have a chance to weigh in on environmental concerns at a landfill on Rocky Top.
The state Department of Ecology will have a public hearing online at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, about contamination issues at DTG Recycle, a limited purpose landfill in west Yakima.
An order outlining the concerns and required cleanup can be reviewed online. Comments on the order will be accepted online until March 30.
Ecology identified the landfill as a cleanup site after finding it was emitting unsafe amounts of benzene and naphthalene in the atmosphere in October 2022.
DTG officials said they agreed to work with Ecology on a cleanup plan in compliance with the Model Toxic Control Act.
The discovery came after neighbors voiced concerns about increased dust and odors emitting from the operation. Neighbors also complained about after-hours work and truck traffic.
The operation consists of a limited-purpose landfill, a petroleum-contaminated soils site and a sorting station for recyclable materials.
DTG acquired the landfill and gravel mine in 2019. It added the recycling operation and was embarking on a plan to expand its landfill as the environmental concerns arose.
The contaminants could be coming from the petroleum contaminate site, Ecology officials have said. DTG has not been accepting new petroleum-contaminated soil, Ecology officials said.
Ecology also learned of a crack in a natural rock lining known as the Vantage Interbed in the fill area that possibly could be leading to groundwater contamination.
The Zoom link for the meeting is https://bit.ly/AndersonLandfill.
