The U.S. Forest Service's Naches Ranger District is accepting public comments on a proposed communications tower near Rimrock Lake, about 55 miles west of Yakima, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.
The tower would provide wireless coverage to customers and first responders in Yakima County and surrounding mountainous areas along U.S. Highway 12 where gaps in service have been identified, according to the news release. The tower would also extend AT&T coverage to the west of Rimrock Lake.
The plan includes a 195-foot communications tower, an 80-by-80-foot fenced-in compound with antennas and equipment, and adjacent solar panels, according to the news release. The proposed location is the Jumpoff Lookout site east of Rimrock Lake near Forest Service Road 1302.
Public comments can be submitted electronically on the project webpage or mailed to the Naches Ranger Station, 10237 US 12 in Naches, WA 98937.
