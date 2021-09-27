Yakima County residents can review several maps under deliberation by the Washington State Redistricting Commission at two sessions this week.
The Asian Pacific Island Coalition of Yakima Valley is hosting one session Thursday in Wapato and one session Friday in Yakima, Yakima coalition chairperson Dori Peralta Baker said in a news release.
At the events, the public can see the draft maps created by the commissioners, as well as maps submitted to the commission by Redistricting Justice for Washington and the League of Women Voters of Washington, the release said.
The maps will be on display in Wapato from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday at the Filipino Community Hall, 211 W. Second St. The maps will also be on display in Yakima from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at Performance Park on Second Street near the Yakima County courthouse.
Draft congressional district maps will be released by the commission Tuesday. The draft legislative district maps were released last week.
The commission will host public outreach meetings on Oct. 5 for legislative districts and Oct. 9 for congressional districts. The public can view the maps, submit comments or create their own map online at redistricting.wa.gov.
