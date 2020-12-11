A group of more than 40 people lined up Friday evening along both sides of First Street in front of Selah's Civic Center to wave flags at an event organized by the Central Washington chapter of the Proud Boys.
One man who claimed to be from Selah said he and several others were members and the rest were supporters of the group. He refused to give his name for fear of being "doxxed" and harassed publicly, and several other attendees declined to comment.
The unidentified man, who was Hispanic, objected to critics who characterize Proud Boys members as "Nazis," noting they have diversity and claiming that perception exists because they're a "threat to people who want to get rid of Western values."
Many in the mostly unmasked crowd wore the traditional black and yellow colors of the Proud Boys, a far-right male-only organization classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League. Vice co-founder Gavin McInnes started the group in 2016 and described members as "Western chauvinists."
The Proud Boys made headlines recently after holding a controversial rally in Portland. The group boasts a dozen chapters in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
A line of large American flags flew at the demonstration alongside a handful of flags supporting the Proud Boys, Donald Trump's failed 2020 campaign and Blue Lives Matter, as well as a pair of Gadsden flags. People also brought signs reading "All Lives Matter," "Free and Independent" and "One Nation Under God."
The Selah Alliance For Equality group, which has held multiple rallies at the Civic Center and elsewhere, told its members on Facebook not to counterprotest. However, three people showed up and stayed long enough to hold a small "Black Lives Matter" sign across the street from the majority of demonstrators.
Cars frequently honked in support for the flag-waving group, which spread to both sides of the street.