Protests are planned in Yakima and Ellensburg today in honor of George Floyd, who died after being assaulted by Minneapolis police on May 25.
A group is expected to gather at 2 p.m. at the corner of Yakima Avenue and First Street in Yakima, where they plan stay until 9 tonight.
In Ellensburg, high school students have organized a 4 p.m. march beginning at Central Washington University’s Barge Hall, through downtown and end at City Hall, where speakers will begin at 4:45 p.m. and the names of black people killed in racial violence will be read.
There were similar protests Saturday and Sunday in downtown Yakima.
