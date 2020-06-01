Protests are planned in Yakima and Ellensburg today in honor of George Floyd, who died after being assaulted by Minneapolis police on May 25.

A group is expected to gather at 2 p.m. at the corner of Yakima Avenue and First Street in Yakima, where they plan stay until 9 tonight.

In Ellensburg, high school students have organized a 4 p.m. march beginning at Central Washington University’s Barge Hall, through downtown and end at City Hall, where speakers will begin at 4:45 p.m. and the names of black people killed in racial violence will be read.

There were similar protests Saturday and Sunday in downtown Yakima.

This story will be updated.

Reach Phil Ferolito at pferolito@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: @philipferolito