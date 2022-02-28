PROSSER – A $57.5 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will help Prosser Memorial Health build a new $78 million hospital complex this year.
The USDA loan means the hospital will not bring a levy or bond to taxpayers to help fund this project, Prosser Memorial officials said Monday. All financing will come from the USDA loan, Prosser Memorial Health, and the Prosser Memorial Health Foundation.
The new hospital complex is planned on 33 acres north of Interstate 82, with groundbreaking expected this spring, officials said. The USDA loan will offset much of the cost and Prosser Memorial Health Foundation will continue its capital campaign to raise $2 million for the new hospital project.
Prosser Memorial Health opened in December 1947 to meet the need of immediate availability of local medical care for veterans returning from World War II, a news release said.
“As our community has grown, so have the needs for more local, exceptional healthcare. The current facility is aging, and the location leaves no room for expansion,” the release stated. “Building a new hospital is both a more efficient and cost-effective option."
The new hospital will have more space, state-of-the-art surgical suites, an expanded cardiology department and new birthing suites. All inpatient rooms will be private.
More information is available by calling Prosser Memorial Health Community Relations and Foundation Director Shannon Hitchcock at 509-786-6601. Donations for the project are being accepted online at www.prosserhealth.foundation.
