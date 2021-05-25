A Prosser man was killed and a Yakima man injured in a crash two miles northeast of Selah on Monday night, authorities said.
Julian Armas, 25, of Prosser, died on the scene after colliding with a pickup on State Route 823 in two miles northeast of Selah Monday night, the Washington State Patrol said.
At about 7:18 p.m Armas was driving a Ford Escort north on State Route 823 near Pomona Road when he attempted an unsafe pass, lost control, and hit a Ford F-350 that was headed south, the WSP said.
The other driver, Jose Banales, 44, of Yakima was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital with injuries, WSP said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.