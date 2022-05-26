A spectacular fire engulfed the M & E Seed and Grain Co. silo in Prosser on Wednesday night.
The fireball lit up the area and sent a huge plume of smoke into the sky over the Lower Yakima Valley. About 12 fire units were called out just before 8 p.m. to Stacy Avenue and 7th Street where flames could be seen shooting into the air from the huge grain elevator.
Ben Berg told the Herald he was sitting in his house when he turned and saw the blaze.
“I ran out to go look at it,” said Berg, who lives nearby.
Just then he heard the sirens arriving. It’s unclear if the building in central Prosser is currently in use.
Prosser is the Benton County seat about 30 miles west of the Tri-Cities along Interstate 82. M & E Seed and Grain Co. in Prosser is part of the Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers Industry, according to a Dun & Bradstreet website.
