There will be no charges filed against the driver in a fatal pedestrian accident last May, Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic said Tuesday in a letter to police.
Carollee Boss-Fisher, 26, was struck by a 2001 Ford Explorer while crossing the intersection of Tieton Drive and South 40th Avenue on May 24. She died of her injuries two days later at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Brusic said an investigation revealed that the driver — Danny Van Wagoner — was not at fault in the "tragic incident."
Dashcam video from a nearby city bus and testimony from witnesses show the driver was not at fault, Brusic said in a letter to Officer Ryan Ulracher.
“We base this decision on the known facts from the investigation as well as the surveillance footage of the collision. Thank you for discussing this case with us concerning possible prosecution,” Brusic said in the letter.
Boss-Fisher was at the southeast corner of the intersection waiting for the light to turn green so she walk could north across Tieton Drive, according to the investigation.
Wagoner was eastbound on Tieton Drive and attempted to turn right onto South 40th Avenue when he struck her, Brusic said the investigation showed.
Initially, Wagoner was stopped in the right lane behind another vehicle at a red light. The light turned green, and Wagoner pulled forward into the intersection and made a right turn without fully stopping as Boss-Fisher stepped off the sidewalk, the investigation said.
Wagoner wasn’t under the influence of any intoxicants and pulled into a nearby parking lot wen the accident occurred. He made immediate contact with arriving police, Brusic said in the letter.
Most witness testimony at the scene supported the dashcam video, Brusic said.