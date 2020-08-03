Mike Roy and Joey Lawrence share a vision: surfers riding 8-foot waves for up to 20 seconds at a time in the high desert sun.
So Roy, of Roy Farms, is teaming with Lawrence on a plan to convert an 80-acre parcel north of Moxee into a year-round surf park with cabins and other amenities.
Man-made surf parks operate across the U.S., in places such as Texas, Arizona, California and Florida. Yakima has the potential to be among them, said Lawrence, who works in the taproom at Bale Breaker Brewing Co.
“There’s a great awakening, I believe, that is just about to take place,” he said. “I think these things are going to be popping up all over the place.”
But first, the project planned for property owned by Roy Farms near the intersection of Norman Road and Reed Lane needs approval from Yakima County officials and the state Department of Ecology.
Thursday, the plan goes before the Yakima County Water Conservancy Board, which will review a request by Roy and Lawrence to change the property’s water use from agricultural to year-round recreational.
The plan will be placed on the conservancy board’s 6 p.m. agenda, where it will remain for discussion each Thursday until a decision is made. Written comments concerning the project will be accepted until Aug. 24 at the conservancy board’s office at 2301 Fruitvale Boulevard in Yakima.
The plan also seeks a reservoir permit from Ecology allowing for the storage of up to 25 acre-feet of water. The parcel’s water right allows for the withdrawal of up to 530 acre-feet a year. Lawrence said the amount of water it would take to run the park would be about 75 acre-feet.
An acre-foot is enough water to cover one acre of land a foot deep, or about 325,000 gallons.
“I know water is a very sensitive subject around here,” Lawrence said. “They touted it as using about an eighth amount of a typical golf course.”
Wave-making machines typically consist of large motor-powered fans pushing air through chambers into a pool of water.
If the water-use and reservoir applications are approved, the project would need to be approved by the county’s planning department to secure construction permits, Lawrence said.
Funds would need to be raised for the project, which is expected to cost about $30 million, he said. A website has been established for the proposed park seeking investors.
The park will be called Surf Barreled, and would tie into the Valley’s agricultural tourism, Lawrence said, adding that if all goes smoothly, the project could be complete by 2023.
The park would be situated on a hillside and include 25 cabins, an RV park and a dog park, and would employ about a dozen full-time workers and up to 75 seasonal workers, Lawrence said.
“It’s got a killer view, with Mount Adams in the back,” he said. “I want people to come and feel like they’re at the beach, but there will be no sand or palm trees. People will know they are in Yakima.”