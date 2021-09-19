Free-standing signs promoting things other than political campaigns could soon be officially legal in Selah.
After more than a year of battles over chalk art and signs supporting racial equality, the city is overhauling its sign ordinance to remove restrictions based on the content of signs. It will also declare that sign regulations do not apply to chalk art.
“This proposed new sign code is necessary,” City Attorney D.R. “Rob” Case said during a Selah City Council workshop meeting Tuesday, Sept. 14, to review the draft. “We have admitted in the federal (court) case that our existing sign code has at least one constitutional problem — that it is unconstitutional in at least one regard.”
The Selah Alliance For Equality sued the city in federal court in December, alleging that the city violated the group’s free-speech rights by removing its signs from city streets, and that the city’s sign ordinance is unconstitutional because it requires permits for all signs except those promoting political candidates or ballot items.
In June, U.S. District Court Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson ordered the city not to enforce portions of the sign ordinance.
Under the proposed ordinance Case reviewed with the council, small, free-standing signs such as SAFE’s signs promoting racial equality and calling for the firing of then-City Administrator Don Wayman would be allowed without permits in the grass strip on South First Street.
It also limits regulations to only the time, manner and placement of signs, regardless of a sign’s message.
Case said the ordinance also does not consider messages written in chalk to be signs and does not bar them.
Step in right direction
Joseph Cutler, one of the attorneys representing SAFE in its federal lawsuit, said the ordinance is a significant step in the right direction.
“I think that we’re pleased that the city ultimately admitted and understands that the old sign code is unconstitutional,” Cutler said in a phone interview. “I’m looking forward to the city welcoming diverse speech and positions in a way that is not restrained by the city.”
But Cutler had concerns about where signs would be allowed along public thoroughfares. In the current draft of the ordinance, the signs are allowed without permit in the grass strip on the west side of South First Street. However, for Jim Clements Way, which is considered a state road, people would need the property owner’s permission to place a sign in the right-of-way.
The signs would also have to conform to size restrictions and not be placed in a way that affects traffic safety.
Cutler said it appears that the city is limiting the signs to just one area.
Council members Suzanne Vargas and Jacquie Matson also raised concerns about the requirement to get property owners’ permission to place a sign on the Jim Clements right-of-way. Vargas said it could potentially silence minority voices, as well as put business owners in the “onerous” position of having to approve which messages are displayed near their property.
Cutler said the city would also require a sign’s owner to also be aware of when the city is mowing the grass strips so they can remove and replace their sign, rather than have city workers remove them.
Case said the ordinance sets a time of 6 a.m. every Thursday to take them down, and allows them back up at 2 p.m. that day.
“We’re never going to have a draft that pleases everyone,” Case said. He hopes to have a version of the ordinance ready to present to the council at the Sept. 28 meeting.
Cutler said the signs are not the primary issue, but fostering an atmosphere where people are treated equally within the city.
“This litigation has never been about signs,” he said. “It obviously is the focal point of the litigation, but it is important because it is an example of where the city has used its authority with the chalk issue to try to control dissenting voices and marginalize people.”
The controversy began in June 2020 following a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Selah where Wayman disparaged the anti-police-brutality movement and subsequently directed city crews to remove chalk art and signs supporting the movement and calling for his ouster.
Wayman was fired May 25, but Raymond has refused to comment on the dismissal other than saying that his firing was not for cause. He has filed a claim alleging he was fired because he was investigating “unethical practices” in the police department.
Wayman and Raymond are named in SAFE’s lawsuit.
