DTG Recycle says it’s running out of room at its Rocky Top landfill west of Yakima and wants to move into a new adjacent disposal area to continue operations.
DTG bought the limited purpose landfill on the flanks of Cowiche Mountain in late 2019 from Ron Anderson for $9.2 million, according to the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. The Snohomish-based company has since added a recycling component to the operation and has increased the volume of material being disposed there. Anderson, the former owner, should not be confused with Yakima County Commissioner Ron Anderson.
But neighbors and trail users in the area worry about potential environmental impacts and disruption to recreation and quality of life any further expansion may bring.
Celisa Hopkins, executive director of the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy, said the group has been in discussions with DTG.
“It’s a natural area so people seeking out recreational activities on the trails are seeking out an undisturbed natural landscape,” she said. “And I think it’s a unique landscape where you have natural habitat and I think the conservancy wants to see that protected as much as possible.”
Some neighbors fear the company has been unfolding its expansion plans under the regulatory radar, and they accuse permitting agencies of not doing their job. Neighbors have complained about fugitive dust and gassy odors emitting from the landfill as well as the dumping of unacceptable waste.
At least two residents said their homes were damaged by rock blasting conducted at the landfill, which also includes a gravel mining operation and petroleum contaminated soils site. The limited purpose landfill is permitted to accept construction waste and allowed to salvage or recycle concrete, asphalt, metal, plastic and wood waste.
Neighbors hired a consultant with a background in public affairs and lobbying to assist in researching the matter and assuring their voices are heard.
Their worries have caught the attention of regulatory authorities. Shawn Magee, director of environmental health at the Yakima Health District, said deeper environmental studies are needed before any further expansion is allowed.
“I would say there is some concern around the potential for groundwater contamination, and that is why we are looking at groundwater so closely,” he said. “We want to ensure that the public’s health is protected now and in the future.”
Groundwater isn’t the only concern; there’s air quality. Gases and excessive heat are emitting from a crack in the disposal area.
The company has been cooperative and has already made some investments to improve operations, said James Rivard, regional solid waste manager for the state Department of Ecology.
“I don’t know that there is an immediate concern as far as health, but there does appear to be some work the company needs to do to assure public health,” he said.
DTG officials declined to be interviewed for this story, but General Manager John Martin issued a statement in a text message saying: “The DTG Recycling facility in Yakima is a permanent solid waste facility operated within the boundaries of the permits.”
Air emissions
After neighbors reported seeing gases emitting from a crack in the landfill, DTG was required by the health district to have a preliminary study conducted.
Significant toxic air pollutants within the gas were found. Benzene and propene landfill gas concentrations in one location were 50 to 60 times higher than the EPA’s safe thresholds for municipal solid waste, according to a report from GeoEngineers.
Sulfur compounds also were found to be well above corresponding odor levels, the report said.
Magee said the gases could be from a chemical or underground smoldering fire.
“So, we don’t know exactly what’s causing it so we’re waiting for the results of (further) sampling,” he said. “So, it’s still under investigation.”
The company will be required to obtain a permit from the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency, but first the emissions need further study to find out what’s causing them, said interim Executive Director Hasan Tahat.
“If they resolve it, then we will issue a permit,” he said.
Scott Cave, the consultant hired by neighbors, believes the gases are caused by municipal waste that has been dumped there in violation of the company’s permit.
“This is one of the reasons we have a gas problem there,” he said. “There’s a logical biological explanation for the reason why they have these gases here.”
Rivard said there had been times when some unpermitted waste did make it into the landfill.
“In late July we did see mattresses and tires that shouldn’t have been there,” he said.
Once notified, a company official had workers immediately pull the unpermitted waste from the landfill, Rivard said.
“And he had proof of that material being removed,” he said.
Rivard said the company has since hired a landfill manager and waste management appears to have improved.
“They’re still learning how to manage a landfill,” he said.
Groundwater
A hydrogeologist found the landfill’s two monitoring wells to be inadequate to assess impacts the operation may have on groundwater.
Private wells supply several homes in the area with drinking water.
DTG recently had a third monitoring well installed, with possibly more to come depending on the outcome of further study.
Ecology and the health district are currently in talks with DTG officials about another area of the landfill where digging may have punctured a layer that protects groundwater.
In a July 14 email to the health district, hydrogeologist Luke LeMond with the health district said a swath of the layer known as the Vantage Interbed appeared to have been removed as a result of excavation.
“(I’m) concerned that the depth of excavation has increased the risk of groundwater impacts,” he said in the email.
Magee said the excavated area will be further studied to determine which layers are protecting groundwater as well as potential contamination sites.
“Once the hydrogeological study is complete, there will be more clarity on what the next steps will be in terms of groundwater protection,” he said.
Neighbors’ concerns
Mark Koday, whose home was damaged by rock blasting last year, says regulators should have been paying closer attention to DTG in the beginning.
He said neighbors were filing complaints individually before forming the group Friends of Rocky Top.
“We want to know from the regulators: Is there an issue with our air and water that’s legitimate?” he asked. “What we don’t know is how bad is it. Is my water contaminated now? Will it be in 10 years? Will we be safe? They don’t seem to be calling DTG on issues that I think are important.”
Rivard said concerns have been taken seriously and these types of evaluations take time.
“Nobody has been ignored,” he said.
Rivard said DTG has invested in an additional monitoring well, hired a landfill manager and paid for repairs to a home damaged by rock blasting.
“The company said send them some bills and said they’d take care of it,” Rivard said. “The company stepped up so that shows some good faith.”
Koday said fine cracks showed up in his walls after the blasting, but that DTG covered the $3,500 in repairs.
“Bottom line is they paid, and I’m thankful for that,” he said.
