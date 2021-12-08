A request to designate 41 acres outside the town of Naches for future residential development troubles some residents.
Town Administrator Jeff Ranger seeks to have the county land moved into the town’s urban growth area, making it available for annexation.
He’s requesting about 14 acres on the northwest end and another 25 acres on the east end for the urban growth area.
Ranger, also a developer, said he would not be part of any development plans involving the proposed areas so long as he’s serving at town administrator, a position he's held since 2001.
Several residents have submitted objections to the proposal, saying any development in the proposed areas would bring unwanted traffic, noise and a demand for more police, and it would also impact nearby farming operations.
On Tuesday, Yakima County Commissioners Ron Anderson and Amanda McKinney tabled the matter until sometime in January, saying they need more time to review it. Commissioner LaDon Linde was absent.
Such requests typically go through the county’s planning department and eventually to commissioners for a final decision. County planners have recommended approval of Ranger’s request.
Urban growth areas are county lands outside city and town limits that are available for annexation. The goal is for each city or town to have enough urban growth area to accommodate growth for 20 years.
Anderson said adding the requested acreage would provide enough urban growth for 40 years, and that the commission would have to discuss whether that’s a good move.
Cities and towns have to show they have the ability to provide needed infrastructure such was water, sewer and other utilities to meet the demand new development would create before expanding urban growth areas.
Ranger said the town is in the second phase of a $6 million sewer plant upgrade that would easily be able to accommodate the expansion.
The land on the northwest end of town is at Simmons Road and Old Naches Highway, just north of Ranger’s 61-lot development.
The proposed land on the east end of town is on the south side of Old Naches Highway along Kel Lowry Road.
Ranger said much land in the urban growth area below U.S. Highway 12 is in the flood plain and not suitable for development.
Other parts of the urban growth area already have homes on them, leaving next to no room for development, Ranger said.
More room is needed for development, he said.
“At least the ability to have residential development,” Ranger said.
