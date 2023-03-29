A $2.5 million project to widen a stretch of Terrace Heights Road is hung up in a lawsuit over right-of-way access.
Yakima County officials want to add an additional lane on a stretch of Terrace Heights Drive between 31st and 41st streets, said county engineer Matt Pietrusiewicz.
Areas in that stretch of Terrace Heights Drive narrow to only four lanes, and traffic sometimes bottlenecks as a result, he said.
“It’s a pretty short stretch. And that’s what keeps the cost in check a little bit,” Pietrusiewicz said.
The project also would add a stop signal at the Terrace Park Drive intersection, he said.
But a dispute over right-of-way access with a property owner is holding up the project.
A Yakima County Superior Court judge recently ruled in favor of the county and upheld the right-of-way access sought.
The property owner plans to appeal the ruling, Pietrusiewicz said.
An appeal date has yet to be set, leaving in limbo a project that would take only a couple months to complete, Pietrusiewicz said.
“Seems like the construction is the quickest part,” he said.
Yakama Nation traffic safety project
In another road project, the county has agreed to team with the Yakama Nation to install larger stop signs with flashing warning lights at 10 intersections on the reservation.
The tribe conducted a study on high-collision intersections on the reservation a few years ago and secured a $500,000 grant to pay for the new signs.
Yakama Nation reached out to the county about the project in 2020. Under an agreement, the county would install the signs and related equipment and operate them, Pietrusiewicz said.
The signs include traffic detectors and flashing lights to warn motorists of the upcoming stop, he said.
Work will begin as soon as the equipment and supplies arrive, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.