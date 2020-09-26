Just days after Yakima City Council member Brad Hill announced he would not seek re-election, the first candidate seeking to replace him has stepped forward.
Garth McKinney, president of Maher Property Management, announced his candidacy for the District 6 council seat.
Filing for council doesn't take place until next spring for the fall 2021 election. Hill, a Marine Corps veteran, announced he would not seek reelection next year. He was first elected to the council in 2017, and said he is planning to move out of his district in the next couple of years.
He said he made his announcement now to allow time for others to consider running for the seat, which covers the northwest corner of the city.
Attempts to reach McKinney by phone were not successful, as he did not return phone messages by press time.
In his emailed announcement, McKinney, 27, cited his experience with nonprofit veterans’ organizations and childhood experiences he said have given him insights into homelessness.
McKinney said he would advocate for continued support of the Yakima Police Department, and reallocating funds to essential services as the city deals with the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I also believe that it takes a strong, well-funded police presence to help keep our communities safe and vibrant,” McKinney said.