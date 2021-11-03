Eligible students from several Yakima Valley schools will have guaranteed admission at six colleges and universities around Washington through a partnership between the districts and colleges.
Participating local districts include the Yakima, Sunnyside, West Valley, Granger, Naches Valley, Selah, Wapato and Zillah school districts, according to a list from the Washington State Council of Presidents, a group of presidents from public colleges and universities.
Colleges will reach out to eligible students, though students must still complete the application process, according to a news release from the Yakima School District. Students will have to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and the Washington Application for State Financial Aid.
Each participating college has its own minimum, unweighted GPA requirement. Washington State University requires a 3.6 GPA. Pacific Lutheran University requires a 3.3 GPA. Central Washington University, Eastern Washington University and Western Washington University require a 3.0 GPA. Evergreen State College requires a 2.5 GPA.
Students must also fulfill the College Academic Distribution Requirements, the release said.
“This is a tremendous, incredible opportunity for students to go right from high school into college and not worry so much about the application process,” YSD Superintendent Trevor Greene said in an announcement video.
The partnership comes after Washington Student Achievement Council called for a more equitable approach to the college admissions process, according to the release. Statewide, 60 districts are participating in the guaranteed admissions pilot program this school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.