With temperatures soaring in Yakima County, as well as much of the nation, access to air-conditioners and the means to help pay for their energy use has become increasingly important.
The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is available to qualifying residents in Yakima County. LIHEAP provides energy assistance to low-income houses across the country.
For those who meet the guidelines, LIHEAP will usually provide a payment to an individual’s energy company on their behalf. In some cases, the program will provide financial aid for AC repairs or for a new unit entirely. LIHEAP funds can also help individuals in cases of utility disconnect notices or shut-offs.
Visit the Washington Department of Commerce LIHEAP site to see the program’s eligibility guidelines.
In the Lower Valley, the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic provides LIHEAP assistance through its Northwest Community Action Center. Offices are at 706 Rentschler Lane in Toppenish. LIHEAP assistance can be reached at 509-865-7630, through email at EAP@yvfwc.com or by visiting www.yvfwc.com
Kimberly Diaz, external communications specialist for YVFWC, said 2,400 families applied for family assistance this year.
In North Yakima County, LIHEAP benefits can be accessed through the Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington at 815 Fruitvale Blvd. in Yakima. OIC of Washington can be reached at 509-452-7145 or by visiting www.yvoic.org
