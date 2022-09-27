The Grandview Museum will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a presentation about migrant farmworkers Thursday at the community center, according to a museum announcement.
Grandview city council member and retired elementary school teacher David Diaz has collected stories and mementos from migrant farmworkers across the American West, the announcement said. His collection includes accounts dating back to the 1940s.
The museum invited community members to join the presentation. People can share experiences from their own lives or their family’s history, the announcement said.
The presentation starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Grandview Community Center, 812 Wallace Way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.