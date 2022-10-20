The Yakima City Council must vote and unanimously agree on proclamations under a new policy.
City proclamations recognize significant occasions, extraordinary achievements or other important issues in Yakima. In recent months, the council has read proclamations recognizing Yakima Citizens and Family Diversity Month, National Health Center Week, National Night Out, Hispanic Heritage Month and Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Before this week’s change, the council did not vote on proclamations and applications were reviewed by city staff. Staff will still review the proclamations under the new policy, but now the council will also take a vote on any that come to the council.
Flag policy
The council requested the proclamation policy be updated and made more specific after making changes to the city’s separate flag policy earlier this year.
Council members took a fresh look at the flag policy when the city received guest flag requests from Yakima Pride and Yakima Valley Alliance in the same month, with some representatives voicing concerns that the policy for flags turned the city’s flag poles into a public forum.
The council rescinded the flag policy altogether before bringing it back with changes.
Under the newest policy finalized in July, guest flags — other than flags of governments recognized by the U.S., flags of sister cities for related events and flags of professional sports teams to commemorate a significant event — must be approved by resolution and vote by the council.
Now, proclamations will go to a vote, too.
Proclamation policy
The new proclamation policy, approved at a council meeting Tuesday, says proclamations are government speech made on behalf of the city government but are not legally binding and do not constitute an endorsement by the city.
Residents requesting a proclamation must submit an application at least three weeks in advance of the requested council meeting.
The policy says submitting an application does not guarantee issuance. The city manager determines if an application meets the requirements, or a council member can place a proclamation on the agenda.
The policy says proclamations won’t be issued if they attempt to influence policy decisions or are tied to campaigns or personal activities that aren’t of public concern. Proclamations also should not be partisan politically, ideologically or religiously, it says.
All proclamations must be adopted by a unanimous vote of the council. Once adopted, they’ll be read aloud if requested and if the person is appearing in person, or otherwise mailed to the applicant.
Another piece included in the policy is that national or international groups requesting proclamations must have an in-city sponsor. Proclamations should have city-wide significance and demonstrate relevance to the city, it says.
“(It keeps things) directly connected to our city and not somebody else’s agenda, I like that,” Council member Patricia Byers said at the meeting.
The policy also outlines options for mayoral greetings and other forms of recognition.
“I like encouraging the use of, I know it was in position before, but increasing the use of a mayoral greeting or recognition of something going on in the community that would help somebody that wouldn’t necessarily take a lot of time,” Byers said.
Council member Matt Brown said he agreed with all the changes and encouraged City Manager Bob Harrison to bring the proclamations forward for a vote by council.
“When there is political, controversial segments, don’t hesitate to bring those to council, in my opinion, because it shouldn’t be on you to determine just that part,” he said.
The changes were approved by the council unanimously. The full policy is available in the council’s agenda packet.
