A public memorial service will be conducted Thursday, Aug. 12, for Yakima police Sgt. Joe Deccio.
The service will be at the Yakima Valley SunDome at 11 a.m., according to an announcement from the police department. Before the memorial service, a procession, which will include Deccio family members and first responders, will make its way from Terrace Heights to the Yakima Valley SunDome.
The public will be able to view the procession beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday as it travels from 41st Street in Terrace Heights west along Terrace Heights Drive to Yakima Avenue. The procession will continue along Yakima Avenue before turning south at First Street.
At Nob Hill Boulevard, the procession will head east along Nob Hill before turning left at Fair Avenue. The procession will arrive at the SunDome at about 9:45 am.
Thursday’s memorial service will be livestreamed on the Yakima Police Department YouTube channel.
Deccio, 38, died last week on Tuesday, Aug. 3, after a heart issue at police headquarters. Deccio’s fellow officers performed CPR on him before he was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where he died after several hours of life-saving measures.
At the time of his death, Deccio was working as a detective sergeant in the property crimes division.
He is the first officer to die in the line of duty in the department’s 131-year history.
A Yakima native, Deccio worked for the department for 15 years, serving as a patrol officer, leader of Yakima SWAT’s sniper team, coordinator for the K-9 units and school resource officers, as well as a field training officer.
He was a corporal in the Army National Guard and deployed to Iraq as a cavalry scout with the 81st Brigade.
YPD established a memorial fund to help Deccio’s wife and two sons. People can donate at any Home Street Bank branch, YPD headquarters or through links on the department’s social media accounts.
The department and the police union are not making telephone solicitations, and any calls that seek donations are scams.