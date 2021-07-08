Four people have filed to run to represent District 2 on the Yakima City Council.
The District 2 seat is held by Jason White, who is not running for re-election. White had not participated in a City Council meeting since June 2020 until he attended Tuesday’s meeting this week.
Council members serve four-year terms and receive $1,075 per month for their service.
The primary election is Aug. 3. The top two candidates will advance to the general election on Nov. 2.
Those who applied for the position are Danny Herrera, Edgar Hernandez, Raul Martinez and Christina Martinez.
Q: What role should the city play in reducing crime and how would you prioritize funding for the police and fire departments in the budget?
Danny Herrera
The one that gets publicized a lot is gang crime and I’d like to prevent that and reduce that in our community. But the violence that people don’t talk about is domestic violence. I believe the (city) should work to reduce domestic violence. I think the city should work with different organizations like the YWCA. I have volunteered with the YWCA which does a lot to help women escaping abuser relationships. We also need to focus on reducing budget and make sure that each city purchase serves a purpose. I’ve been keeping my eye out on the news about police getting brand new cars. I believe that not every cop in Yakima necessarily needs a vehicle, so I don’t think that purchase was necessary. The fire fighters have been complaining that their trucks are overheating because of the heat, and they can’t get to fires. There has to be a sense of which purchases are necessary.
Edgar Hernandez
I want to increase police presence in our streets. If that means trying to find more resources to make that happen, then we need to make it happen. I would like to make an impact on crime and make our district and Yakima as a whole safe again. That’s my main priority. I would also like to introduce faith-based programs. Celebrate Recovery is a faith-based program used to reach drug addicts or any people suffering from addiction. Tri-Cities has another faith-based program called Teen Challenge that reaches youth. I believe the (city) could use faith-based programs like those. I would take a look at the budget and where we can allocate the resources to be used.
Raul Martinez
I want to bring safer streets for our families and build that sense of community because we should all unite as a community to thrive together. I believe it is about working with the issues we are facing right now, especially with the past month which has been high in violent crimes. It’s about working with the community to build trust and confidence to report incidents and get statistics. I believe that first responders should get the best resources that they can. I think we should use some of those funds to focus on community events to nurture community relations. I really believe fostering relationships between the community and first responders is important to both parties. The law enforcement would get better help on their cases and really understand how the community works. In return, the community would feel much safer and connect with the people who are there to protect or serve them.
Christina Martinez
The (city) has a big role to play in reducing crime. We have to work closely with the police department to eradicate or at least control some of what’s going on with all the shootings. I think funding is going to be on a need basis and I think the police department is going to need a lot of our help. It’s important to support the police because it doesn’t feel safe to be out there right now.
What’s the best way to allocate funding to address homelessness and mental health challenges?
Danny Herrera
The reason that some people become homeless is because they are dealing with mental health issues and they don’t have resources, so they turn to drugs or alcohol and can’t support themselves anymore. Mental health support and homelessness go hand in hand. One of the points in the city’s housing action plan that sticks out to me is creating home ownership opportunities for low- and moderate-income households. For eastside Yakima, especially in District 2, a lot of residents are renters rather than homeowners. We need to teach financial literacy skills to teach people how to invest, what a mortgage is and what’s an interest rate. That knowledge is valuable to create generational wealth in Yakima for the future.
Edgar Hernandez
I believe that Camp Hope is doing a great job in helping out people with mental illness and those experiencing homelessness. Camp Hope is giving them housing and on top of that, they’re helping them get clean, get a job and be on their own. I believe the best way for the city to help mental health and homelessness challenges is to keep funding organizations like Camp Hope and help them out.
Raul Martinez
I think the city should work with the existing partnerships between organizations like Rod’s House and Camp Hope because they’re the ones who are the experts. We should build off those partnerships and provide as much funding as we can to really deal with the issue. Once we can grasp this issue and come up with viable solutions, we will see the changes in our community almost instantly.
Christina Martinez
I feel that there should be a special unit to help with the homelessness we are facing. I think there should be a mental health program that helps identify the different problems and then we can address them. There should be a committee that helps determine who is ready to be helped as far as mental health issues or homelessness. This is a big challenge but maybe we can lower rates of homelessness if we identify who needs mental help and who is ready to get help. In my district, there are a lot of housing needs and farmworkers who can’t afford to buy a $300,000 home. I want the city policy to help me help us get more affordable housing.
What’s your plan to help businesses post-COVID?
Danny Herrera
In District 2, we have a lot of small business mostly owned by Latino families. From the pandemic, we’ve learned that businesses didn’t know they had access to small business loans because it wasn’t communicated. I am a member of the Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and they were the ones reaching out to small businesses during the pandemic. Yakima is known for tourism with our agriculture, wineries and breweries. We want to make sure people who visit town know about these amazing small businesses, not just in downtown, but also in District 2.
Edgar Hernandez
We need to encourage residents to support small and local businesses. Right now, I think that’s what we need to keep doing post-COVID. It would be great if we can gain access to capital for start-ups and new businesses. The city needs a hub to help out start-ups in Yakima. I want to see Yakima vibrant again. I remember as a kid walking from my house to the downtown Yakima mall and I want to build the city back up again.
Raul Martinez
It’s about working with local businesses that were dealt the harshest hand. It’s about reaching out to them and understanding what can be done. Now we’re finding a way to open up everything while also preserving as many lives as possible. I believe it’s about communicating with local businesses and understanding what can be done, such as financial incentives to build more and bring the community together. Local businesses are what makes us a community, so they’re really important to help out.
Christina Martinez
I know there are programs out there, but I haven’t had the opportunity to study what programs there are yet. As a Realtor, I am self-employed, and I know I suffered from the pandemic. I don’t really know what programs exist to help businesses recover yet, but I’m very interested in researching and finding out.
What would you add to the city’s housing action plan and efforts to improve access to affordable housing community-wide?
Danny Herrera
I think there’s untapped potential in teaching our community how to be homeowners. There is a lack of accessibility to learn about financial literacy because we need more translations from English to Spanish. We don’t only need affordable housing, but also high-quality housing with air conditioning. We have homes that are boarded up and nothing is being done. I would rather have people in my community invest in those homes and get that knowledge as homeowners. That way, those homes can stay in the community for future generations.
Edgar Hernandez
The citizens and residents of Yakima deserve affordable housing. We have a high low-income population in Yakima, and we have to help them find resources for affordable housing.
Raul Martinez
I would work with the local home builders and the organizations to find ways in the zoning and planning codes to bring in more affordable housing and multifamily housing. My dad himself has five or six properties and for us, it’s always a great thing to be able to provide a family with a home. Someone having a home is a safe haven so I would really want to work with the home builders and organizations out there to let them do as much as they can without tedious regulations.
Christina Martinez
This is a very personal issue for me. In California, I managed tax credit properties for 26 years, which are government subsidized housing. I would like to see more of those properties here in Yakima. Having affordable housing is important because it’s a steppingstone for people to move on to home ownership. I want to find ways to build more affordable homes here in Yakima and provide affordable tax credit apartments.